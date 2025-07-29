Scott Lindsey feels Crawley Town’s pre-season has been a success – and is ready to lead them into their League Two opener at Grimsby on Saturday.

The Reds boss is happy to have come through pre-season with some good performances and very few injuries, and says they can go to Blundell Park for a tough opening game with confidence.

Speaking after last Friday’s 3-0 friendly loss at home to Crystal Palace: “I think it (pre-season) been a success.

“You never know if it’s a success depending on what happens in the season, but as far as the injuries are concerned, I think we’ve got one injury in Dion Pereira.

Crawley Town Manager Scott Lindsey acknowledges the fans ahead of the pre-season friendly v Crystal Palace (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

“The fact we’ve got one injury at the end of it is a credit to my staff and the players with how they’ve committed to the pre-season.

“It would have been better if we had Dion Pereira fit and available, but not to be. He’ll be back soon, and we’ll see the best of him as well because he is a very good player, which we’ve not seen yet.”

The Reds start their return to League Two with a long trip to Grimsby Town, who finished two points outside the play-off places last season in ninth.

Lindsey said “I’ve started analysing Grimsby. We’ve started looking at some of their pre-season games and trying to get a handle on what we need to do.

Ebere Eze of Crystal Palace in action at Crawley Town - and Reds boss Scott Lindsey felt the FA Cup winners gave his side a great pre-season test (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

“Everything from now to Saturday will be geared around that... it is obviously a really tough start to the season.

“The manager (David Artell) has been there a while now. He’s a good coach, a very good manager with experience.

“They had a really strong finish towards the end of last season, just missing out on the play-offs. I’m sure there’ll be looking at improving on that finish and taking that momentum into this season.

“They’ve recruited really well, so we know it’s always a tough place to go. We’re very mindful of that and we know it’s a tough game. But we have to go there with confidence... I know what my players are capable of.”

Lindsey said he didn’t expect any new signings this week.

Get all the latest from the Crawley Town camp in the Crawley Observer – out first thing Wednesday