Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Step forward Scott Lindsey, who has been an absolute breath of fresh air compared to some of the dross WAGMI appointed before him. Scott has come in and overhauled virtually an entire squad in the short space of twelve months, and with it has brought a positivity and playing style that Man City’s Pep Guardiola would be proud of. In fact at times we even look like Man City, such is the quick one touch passing style and fast flowing attacking football that we witness when Crawley are at their best. It was this style of football that secured our most important result of 2023, when Reds won 2-0 at Hartlepool to virtually secure our football league status.

Scott Lindsey’s career as a footballer never really took off, playing only a handful of games in the football league for Gillingham. Scott spent the majority of his playing days in non league football, playing for the likes of Canvey Island and Dover Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as a manager he has all the credentials to go a lot hire. A manager that wears his heart on his sleeve and says it as it is, is a refreshing breed these days. The problem Crawley Town will have is the more success he has with us, the more his profile within the game will rise. I just hope by the time the vultures come calling, Scott would have guided us back to the dizzy heights of League One again. Something that could easily be achieved this season, especially if results and performances carry on the way they are. The victory at Bradford City on Saturday had the never say die attitude that Lindsey has instilled in his squad and Scott’s stamp all over it. At 2-1 down with just minutes remaining most of us were contemplating the miserable long journey home back to West Sussex. But three goals in the space of a crazy last five minutes turned the game on its head with Crawley winning 4-2.

Columnist and Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert at Valley Parade to see Reds beat Bradford City 4-2. Picture: submitted

We now sit outside the playoffs on goal difference only. For a team that was tipped for relegation back in August, it’s an incredible statement from Scott and his players to be in the position they are in. What an exciting time for the club!