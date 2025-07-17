Broadbridge Heath boss Chris Simmons admitted pre-season had been tough as he replaces a number of departed players.

Louis, Evans, Mason Doughty, Tad Bromage, Kyle Sim and Mark Goldson have left, but coming in are Zac Young and Ben Lowery, returning after university, Luke Bejashvili from Redhill, Junior Ze (Steyning) and Gabe Darby (Welling) – with others to come.

Staying from 2024-25 are Alfie Hadfield, Brad Peters, Sean Terry, Sal Marino, Matt Hay, Callum Dowdell, Charlie Parmiter, Jack Frankland, Adam Adam and Byron Napper.

Simmons said: “It is probably the hardest pre-season I’ve had as a manager. There’s lots of really good exciting stuff going on behind the scenes but on it, it’s been major disruption.

Zac Young is back with the Bears | Picture: BHFC

“We’ve lost a lot of last season’s squad, plus we’ve had a few injuries again already.”

In pre-season games played so far, the Bears lost 2-1 to Steyning but beat Peacehaven & Telscombe and South Park, 2-1 the score in both.

Simmons said: “There have been some real positives from the new lads already with goals for Luke Bejashvili and Junior Ze and we can already see the lads adapting to our shape and building partnerships.

“We have Ascot away this weekend before we play Horsham at home on Saturday 26, which should be a great day for the club.

Heath have also discovered their early FA Cup and Trophy opponents. Simmons said: “We have very tough draws – Cobham in the FA Cup and South Park in the Trophy, but both at home.”