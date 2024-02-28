Crawley Town remain right in the mix for an unlikely play-off place, sitting just two points behind Walsall and with a game in hand following three wins in a row.

And it promises to be a great end to the season with just five points separate the top five, whiile five points split seventh and 16th place with Sutton United and Forest Green Rovers closing in on Grimsby Town in the fight to avoid relegation.

Here the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website have give their latest prediction on who is finishing where this season.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get the latest Reds news here.

1 . Mansfield Town 92 pts (+52) Photo: Chris Holloway

2 . Stockport County 87pts (+39) Photo: Richard Heathcote

3 . Crewe Alexandra 84pts (+24) Photo: Shaun Botterill