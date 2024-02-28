BREAKING
Predicted final League Two table after weekend away win for Crawley Town, midweek dropped points for Wrexham and Notts County plus wins for Sutton United, Newport County, Swindon Town and Walsall

The League Two season is heading for another thrilling conclusion.
Crawley Town remain right in the mix for an unlikely play-off place, sitting just two points behind Walsall and with a game in hand following three wins in a row.

And it promises to be a great end to the season with just five points separate the top five, whiile five points split seventh and 16th place with Sutton United and Forest Green Rovers closing in on Grimsby Town in the fight to avoid relegation.

Here the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website have give their latest prediction on who is finishing where this season.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

92 pts (+52)

1. Mansfield Town

92 pts (+52) Photo: Chris Holloway

87pts (+39)

2. Stockport County

87pts (+39) Photo: Richard Heathcote

84pts (+24)

3. Crewe Alexandra

84pts (+24) Photo: Shaun Botterill

80pts (+24)

4. Wrexham

80pts (+24) Photo: Chris Holloway

