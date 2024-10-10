Premier League legend gives message of encouragement to young footballers in Hastings
Barry, known for his impressive career with Aston Villa, Manchester City, West Brom and Everton, as well as playing for England 53 times, has inspired the young players and coaches alike. “Having being brought up in Hollington I’ll always have a close attachment to the area,” Barry told the club.
"It’s absolutely amazing how far the young Lions have come in such a short period.
"Growing up as a kid all we did was play football on the streets, parks or anywhere we could kick a ball.
"I understand that’s not the case anymore due to overgrown grass, no ball game signs and a different generation of children who have Xboxs, PlayStations etc, so it’s so refreshing to see Hollington Youth giving kids in the community the chance to get out and get active.”
Founded several years ago, Hollington Youth have experienced remarkable growth in the past 18 months, expanding from just one team to 11 teams, including girls’ teams.
However, the club faced a significant setback recently when the adult club informed them that they would no longer be a part of the organisation, posing a unique challenge in recent weeks with the youth section having to seek alternative accommodation a week before the season started. Scott Price, the head of youth development, remains optimistic about the future of Hollington Youth.
“Regarding the club situation, it is what it is,” he said. “Our focus is completely on the kids.
"Our main goal is to get local kids out of their bedrooms and into a supportive community.
"The joy on their faces when they receive their football kits and training gear is priceless. It’s all about helping kids feel a sense of belonging." Hollington Youth's commitment to inclusivity stands out, welcoming children of all abilities and genders. Those with disabilities are welcome.
This ethos is reflected in their coaching staff, all of whom volunteer their time and demonstrate immense patience and care in nurturing a diverse group of players.
Starting from a mere three players from a previous U10 team, Hollington Youth has rapidly grown to now boast over 130 registered players, including more than 20 girls.
The acknowledgment from Barry – who was born and raised locally – serves as a tremendous boost to both the kids and their parents, emphasising the impact of the club's efforts.
Barry's nephew, Brad, who plays for Eastbourne Borough, serves as the youth club's ambassador, while another nephew, Luca, plays in the U12s.
A special note of gratitude was given to the U16 team, which has been consistently guided by coach Dan Brasier since their U8 days.
This team has been a cornerstone of the youth section, often representing the club solely for many years.
As they move forward, Hollington Youth remain dedicated to their mission, prioritising the well-being and development of the children while ensuring that they have fun in the process.
"We will continue to do what we’re doing.
"The kids will always come first," Price concluded.
