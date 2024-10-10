Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hollington Youth’s footballers have received an uplifting message from former Premier League star Gareth Barry, who praised the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the club.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry, known for his impressive career with Aston Villa, Manchester City, West Brom and Everton, as well as playing for England 53 times, has inspired the young players and coaches alike. “Having being brought up in Hollington I’ll always have a close attachment to the area,” Barry told the club.

"It’s absolutely amazing how far the young Lions have come in such a short period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Growing up as a kid all we did was play football on the streets, parks or anywhere we could kick a ball.

Gareth Barry in his Everton days (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

"I understand that’s not the case anymore due to overgrown grass, no ball game signs and a different generation of children who have Xboxs, PlayStations etc, so it’s so refreshing to see Hollington Youth giving kids in the community the chance to get out and get active.”

Founded several years ago, Hollington Youth have experienced remarkable growth in the past 18 months, expanding from just one team to 11 teams, including girls’ teams.

However, the club faced a significant setback recently when the adult club informed them that they would no longer be a part of the organisation, posing a unique challenge in recent weeks with the youth section having to seek alternative accommodation a week before the season started. Scott Price, the head of youth development, remains optimistic about the future of Hollington Youth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regarding the club situation, it is what it is,” he said. “Our focus is completely on the kids.

Hollington United's youth section is flourishing | Submitted picture

"Our main goal is to get local kids out of their bedrooms and into a supportive community.

"The joy on their faces when they receive their football kits and training gear is priceless. It’s all about helping kids feel a sense of belonging." Hollington Youth's commitment to inclusivity stands out, welcoming children of all abilities and genders. Those with disabilities are welcome.

This ethos is reflected in their coaching staff, all of whom volunteer their time and demonstrate immense patience and care in nurturing a diverse group of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting from a mere three players from a previous U10 team, Hollington Youth has rapidly grown to now boast over 130 registered players, including more than 20 girls.

The acknowledgment from Barry – who was born and raised locally – serves as a tremendous boost to both the kids and their parents, emphasising the impact of the club's efforts.

Barry's nephew, Brad, who plays for Eastbourne Borough, serves as the youth club's ambassador, while another nephew, Luca, plays in the U12s.

A special note of gratitude was given to the U16 team, which has been consistently guided by coach Dan Brasier since their U8 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This team has been a cornerstone of the youth section, often representing the club solely for many years.

As they move forward, Hollington Youth remain dedicated to their mission, prioritising the well-being and development of the children while ensuring that they have fun in the process.

"We will continue to do what we’re doing.

"The kids will always come first," Price concluded.