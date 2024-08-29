Premiere date set for film celebrating Littlehampton Town Football Club's greatest season in its 127-year history

The film, We're the L.A. Boys Making All the Noise, has been put together by Golds fan Steve Darken and local historian Chris Hare, thanks to an Everyday Heritage grant from Historic England.

Chris, project manager, said: "This was a really great project to work on, and to see and hear the enthusiasm and dedication of the fans. Special thanks should go to Steve Darken, who did the editing of the film, and to Sam Hare, who shot the original footage; also to all the wonderful people we interviewed."

The premiere of the video will be at The White Hart on Tuesday, September 24, at 8pm and entry is free. The film looks at the history of the club while focusing on the build up to the biggest day in its history to date, playing at Wembley Stadium in the final of the FA Vase in May 2022.

Steve said: "Littlehampton Town Football Club was founded in 1897 and has been a huge part of the town’s community ever since. The 2021–22 season was the club's 125th year and as they prepared to celebrate this milestone, nobody was aware that it would turn out to be their most successful.

"They are based at The Sportsfield, a venue donated to the town by the 15th Duke of Norfolk, Henry Fitzalan-Howard, in 1897. It currently hosts cricket and croquet clubs alongside the football. Following two seasons disrupted by the pandemic, 'The Marigolds', as they are affectionately known in the town, were looking forward to the new season having just been promoted to the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division.

"Over the next 12 months, a weekly attendance of 150 grew to more than 7,000 and a community came together. Week by week, the momentum grew with win after win and gradually you began to overhear talk of the upcoming games in the town’s Friday market, local pubs and restaurants.

"The gold and black colours of the team were blossoming through the replica shirts of the local children and rosettes and supportive messages in the doorways of local shops. Fans began ceremonial marches through the town on match days, singing songs that have been sung for decades in support of their heroes.

"Older fans talked to younger fans of the glory days of 1991, when their legendary team won the league and got to the first round proper of the FA Cup against Northampton Town. Four thousand fans came to The Sportsfield and famed football pundit Des Lynam appeared on BBC television wearing a pair of rubber marigold gloves in support of the team. That year, they also made it to the semi-final of the FA Vase, the non-league version of the FA Cup whose final is played on the hallowed turf of Wembley Stadium.

"As the 2022 team continued on their journey, they too seemed inspired by those players of 1991, now committee members, and they were continually reminding joint managers Mitchell Hand and George Gaskin of their achievements. As the team grew in belief, cheered on by increasing numbers of local supporters, they seemed invincible.

"Littlehampton played in the FA Vase semi-final at The Sportsfield, attended by 3,150 gold clad supporters. A four goals to nil win sent the town wild with joy and sent the team to Wembley Stadium for the cup final.

"They are only the second team from Sussex to ever play a competitive match at the national stadium. The final was one step too far for our brave boys, they lost to Newport Pagnell Town FC, but they went on to win two cups and the league, securing back to back promotions.

"Seven thousand Littlehampton fans made the journey to Wembley that day and now a new set of legends are discussed in the local pub gardens."

