Pritchard departs as Lewes FC boss as Rooks hit choppy waters

Lewes FC have parted company with manager Brad Pritchard – as Rooks fans becoming increasingly worried about what is unfolding at the Dripping Pan.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prithcard’s departure was announced on Wednesday evening, a day after a 6-0 defeat at Folkestone.

That was their sixth straight defeat in all competitions and came amid the departure of key players and talk of budget cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rooks have slipped to 14th in the Isthmian premier table, only three points above the relegation zone.

Bradley Prithcard in happier times at Lewes | Picture: Lewes FC

Last summer the club issued a plea for financial help from supporters, but it was hoped things would be fine once the close season was negotiated.

Last Friday, Fin Chadwick announced his departure from the Pan, saying on X: “Unfortunately unwillingly my time at @LewesFCMen has been cut short due to internal circumstances out of my control … been a pleasure to be a part of this team and appreciate the opportunity and wish the best of luck to them for the future. Time to find a new opportunity.”

Lewes are far from the only Sussex side to have had a difficult start to the season. Eastbourne Borough, Lancing and East Grinstead Town are among others to undergo managerial changes amid poor results, while the likes of Hastings and Bognor have found it hard to get their campaigns going after relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement confirming the manager’s departure said: “Lewes FC and Bradley Pritchard have mutually agreed that he will step down from his role as 1st Team Manager, with a shared intention of ensuring the club continues to move forward in the best possible way.

"This decision comes after considerable and careful reflection and open conversations between Bradley and the club’s leadership, with a understanding that this is the right moment for change in the best interests of the team’s continued progress.

"Bradley is someone we hold in the highest regard — as a person, a former player, and as a manager. His dedication, professionalism, and passion for Lewes FC have been evident throughout his time here. He has always put the club first, and we will always respect and cherish him for this.

"We would like to sincerely thank Bradley for his commitment and contribution to the club, and we wish him every success in his next chapter, both personally and professionally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prithcard said in a statement also issued by the club: “I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to manage this great club and I’m sorry that results did not go the way we wanted and hoped.

"It has been an privilege to represent Lewes FC as both a player and manager and I wish the Club every success for the future.”

Nathan White and Ben Austin will depart their roles as assistant managers. Lewes added: “Both have shown outstanding professionalism and pride in representing Lewes FC and we are extremely grateful for their hard work and dedication.

"An update regarding the appointment of a new 1st Team Manager will be communicated in the near future.”