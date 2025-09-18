Pritchard on Lewes FC’s early-season squad shake-up

Lewes return to Isthmian Premier Division action this weekend as they welcome Ramsgate to the Dripping Pan.

During a week out of action due to an early FA Cup exit, the Rooks have been busy preparing their squad for the visit of the 2024-25 Isthmian Division One South East champions.

This includes the addition of two new signings, while three others have departed the club.

Starting with the incomings, the Rooks have added 18-year-old Eastbourne Borough forward Will Harley on a month-long loan, as well as midfielder Ansu Janneh on a permanent switch from Carshalton Athletic.

Lewes have had a reasonable start to the Isthmian premier season - next up they tackle Ramsgate | Picture: James Boyes

Manager Bradley Pritchard said: “Ansu gives us more physical stature, and is a different type of midfielder to the ones that we have.

“Will's a six-foot-three centre forward. He's an absolute unit.

“Again, he brings us something different. He enjoys contact and can bring in other players. When needs be, he also looks to run in behind.”

This come as Mark Swainston and Jordan Maguire-Drew leave on month-long loans.

Pritchard said: “Mark is going to Hastings. The point is to get him some minutes and get him up to speed, because he hasn't really had a pre-season.

“Jordan is going on loan to Chichester, so he'll also be there for a month.”

Both moves tally with Pritchard’s previous statement about finding players moves in the right geographical area and with the right footballing style and facilities, giving the Rooks a good chance to reflect on their progress.

The other outgoing sees forward Walter Figueira depart permanently.

“That was one of the most difficult decisions,” said Pritchard.

“I have so much time for Walter, both as a person and a player, but it was just the profile that we needed was different.”

This weekend, the Rooks welcome a high-scoring Ramsgate side who Pritchard saw first-hand last season.

“I expect their forward line to be pretty much the same we played against when I was at Phoenix Sports,” said Pritchard.

“They'll be fast, will attack down the wings, will look to play off the centre forward.

“They’ll be confident, because they're still on the euphoria of of winning the league so comfortably.”

A trip to St Albans City also awaits on Tuesday (kick-off 7:45pm), with Pritchard saying he foresees “quite a physical and hard-working team.”

This Saturday’s game, meanwhile, is part of the club’s 140th birthday celebrations, alongside Lewes FC Women’s Sunday match against Plymouth Argyle.