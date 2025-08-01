Lewes FC men’s manager Bradley Pritchard said fans should not “read into who my starting XI is” ahead of a final pre-season friendly against Gosport Borough.

Following a largely encouraging pre-season which has seen three wins followed by a 2-2 draw with Worthing and defeats to Eastbourne Town and Tonbridge Angels, the Rooks are set for their first test against a fellow Step 3 side this Saturday.

Gosport are expected to offer a stern challenge, with the Hampshire side boasting five top-half finishes in their last six seasons in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Following Lewes’ 2-1 defeat at Tonbridge Angels on Tuesday, Pritchard told SussexWorld that he was unsure whether his intended line-up would be the same as his XI for the Rooks’ league opener against Hashtag United.

Lewes celebrate taking the lead at Tonbridge in midweek | Picture: James Boyes

“In one way, we could play the XI that we think will start on the Saturday,” said Pritchard. “But I think I'm just going to put a squad together [for this game].

“I'm not as worried about the XI, because I want to build up relationships. I want to build up people's minutes and make sure they're going through repetitions of what our principles are and how I want us to play.”

With several different players used during pre-season beyond the 12 signings confirmed by the Rooks, some more definite ideas of who will be involved this season are expected in this weekend’s friendly.

Pritchard said: “I wouldn't necessarily read in to whether someone starts, whether someone plays 20 minutes, whether someone doesn't even play.

“We still want to train. That's another opportunity for people to come in. And I really believe, if you train well you give yourself the best opportunity. In the same way, if you start as a sub and you come and you do really well, you give yourself an even better opportunity. Everyone's fighting for a starting position. That's how it should be.”

The Rooks will also be looking ahead to their league campaign on the injury front, with a knock for midfielder Finlay Chadwick against Tonbridge the latest slight concern.

Pritchard reported that clearer signals would be made after the Gosport match. “With Finn, we’ve got to have a look at him. We had to take him off unexpectedly.

“But it's been good to get Dan Bowry back. We’re keen to get Jordan [Maguire-Drew] back. The boys are excited to to get him back in, into the fold again, because he's a fantastic player. He's more vocal as well than I expected, was really good from a senior player.

“All being well with Gosport, we should be going in with fairly I think almost, almost everyone fit again, touch wood.”

Additionally, defender Ian Gayle is expected to be back this Saturday, and to be Lewes’ captain this season. “He's such a stereotypical leader,” said Pritchard.

“He communicates brilliantly and puts his head in where he has to. Obviously, we're asking a slightly different style of play that he's used to at previous club, Folkestone, but he's taken on that challenge, and he's just galvanized the group in a really nice way.”

After making a few eye-catching signings and picking up plaudits for their draw with Worthing, Pritchard was keen for Lewes to avoid raising expectations.

The 39-year-old said: “We're not expecting brilliant results straight away, and it's going to be a work in progress.

“The only success will come from hard work, as well as us being technically and tactically good. But without that base – if we're not working hard – we're not going to get anywhere.”