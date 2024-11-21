Pro-Fitness Academy partners with Brighton & Hove Albion FC to support player development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Pro-Fitness Academy to provide additional educational opportunities for its players, addressing the critical need for career contingency planning in professional football.

The collaboration aims to support young athletes by offering personal training diplomas, recognising that only 4% of academy players ultimately turn professional. This innovative programme reflects the club's commitment to player welfare both on and off the pitch.

Academy Founder Andy Smith, a former Crystal Palace academy player, understands the challenges athletes face when transitioning out of professional sports. Having launched Pro-Fitness Academy in 2018, Smith brings firsthand experience of the physical and psychological challenges inherent in a sporting career.

Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating: "It is vitally important to support our players on and off the pitch, particularly by providing additional education opportunities that benefit players as they transition into life after football."

Teaching at The Pro-Fitness Academy

The partnership offers Personal Training qualifications that directly leverage the existing fitness and training skills developed during players' footballing careers, providing a practical pathway to future employment.

U21 player Baily Smith highlighted the programme's appeal, saying, "I know football is a short-lived career, and this is something I am passionate about and could see myself doing."

This forward-thinking approach demonstrates Brighton & Hove Albion's proactive stance in supporting player development and long-term career prospects.