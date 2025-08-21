Will Fenner’s heroic added-time header meant Ringmer AFC walked away with a point from their first-ever home match in Step 6 football against East Preston.

A 3-3 draw at the Caburn Community Ground was packed full of dramatic ebbs and flows, and while the Blues never played to the standards that they had set the previous week, to emerge with a point was a real positive.

After allowing a few early chances, Ringmer were able to take advantage of these lifelines in the 24th minute, drawing EP into a foul and Jamie Blackford converted the ensuing penalty.

Just two minutes later, a McLeod free-kick was charged down and the striker blasted the rebound past goalkeeper Ben Taylor.

Ringmer celebrate a goal v East Preston | Picture: Will Hugall

The visitors then took the lead in the 44th minute, with McLeod firing off the inside of the right post.

In the 53rd minute, the scores were level again as a Blackford free kick found Fenner to head home.

Ringmer’s joy was short-lived, with a lax piece of defending allowing Alessandro Wisdom to nip in and set up McLeod for his hat-trick in the 62nd minute.

Ringmer finally had their best spell late on, and in the 94th minute, with the visitors a man down due to an injury, a perfect Blackford delivery and a brilliant header from Fenner made it 3-3.

The Blues had their second home match of the season on Tuesday, but suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to league leaders Jarvis Brook.

Goals from Ronnie Austin and Buster Hoy did the damage, while Blues skipper Charlie Northeast was sent off midway through the second half.

Ringmer will aim to bounce back this Saturday as they host their first-ever FA Vase tie, welcoming Tooting & Mitcham United to the Caburn Community Ground (kick-off 3pm).