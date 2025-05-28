'Proud' - Crawley Town star called up for international duty

Crawley Town midfielder Panutche Camara has been called up to the Guinea-Bissau national side | Picture: Stephen LawrenceCrawley Town midfielder Panutche Camara has been called up to the Guinea-Bissau national side | Picture: Stephen Lawrence
Crawley Town midfielder Panutche Camara has been called up for international duty.

The 28-year-old has been called up to Guinea-Bissau for their fixtures with Gabon on Thursday, June 5 and Gabon on Friday, June 6.

He already has four caps for the national side, scoring one goal.

Camara posted on X: “Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah back to the national team after 2 years!!!! proud to be able to represent my country.”

The club posted: “Congratulations to Panutche Camara, who has earned a call-up to the Guinea-Bissau national football team for their upcoming fixtures against Gabon and Burundi. Good luck, @PanutcheCamara #TownTeamTogether.”

Camara signed for Reds for a second spell in August 2024 and impressed again, especially in the final few games of the season under the returning Scott Lindsey.

He first joined Crawley Town in June 2017.

