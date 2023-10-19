£5m proposal for Lewes FC Women is ‘once-in-generation chance’

As Lewes FC’s fan owners get ready to vote on whether to accept or reject a £5.1m investment into the women’s side of the club, one owner – and a former director – has outlined why he is fully supportive of the proposal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlie Dobres is ‘just a regular owner’ but has been involved in the club for 12 years and was on the board until last year.

He says the Mercury 13 offer – outlined on this website here in this ‘for’ and ‘against special report – gives the club the prospect of an exciting future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dobres said: “In 2009, me and Patrick Marber were introduced to each other, as we both wanted to help save the club from being wound up. The big thing we debated then was whether to try to buy the club or whether to make it fan-owned.

Lewes Women in recent action against Crystal Palace - what will be the team's future if a £5m investment plan is accepted? | Picture: James Boyes

"We went for fan ownership and then found four other like-minded founders. And so, on July 8th 2010, I became Owner 001 and spent the following 12 years on the elected board. So, I am fully committed and passionate about fan ownership.

“I am voting yes to the investment because, to me, it maintains fan power and club protections whilst supercharging our women’s team (they deserve it) and the whole club. It’s a once in a generation opportunity to bring in £5.1m along with a new influx of football expertise. I have scoured every word of the information sent out by the Board and here’s why I’m voting yes.

"The £5.1m investment is NOT a loan, it’s a non-returnable cash injection into the club. We’ll continue to have no debt. Mercury13’s 51% share would be in the women’s team only so the men’s team and Lewes Community Football Club (LCFC) both remain 100% fan owned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“LCFC will continue to own the stadium lease and all the ‘Intellectual Property’ such as the team names and badge. The club ethos will be written into the final agreement for this and any future investor.

“The women‘s team home venue can never be changed without the agreement of LCFC. There will be significant knock-on financial benefits for the men’s team (inc playing budget), club infrastructure, extra support for community teams like Lewes FC Juniors, Lewes FC Vets, Football Therapy and economic benefits for our whole town.

“At the point when fan ownership began in 2010, we owned zero per cent of the women’s team. It was privately funded by its management team. It only became club owned in 2014.

“Mercury 13 are a specially formed group of incredibly experienced football industry figures who have impressive track records in women’s football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the chance for our women’s team to compete seriously in the Championship and for promotion to the WSL, where they would have a budget less than the big guns, but sufficient to do well.

“Some of the investment will also be used to drive up ownership numbers and create bigger annual revenues for the whole club.”

The owner vote opens on Tuesday (October 24) for one week. Dobres said: “It would be great to get a large turnout so that, whatever their view, everyone takes the opportunity to be heard. If you’re in favour, vote, if you’re against it, vote, but do please vote.