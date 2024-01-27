£93 million funding to grassroots sports across UK announced in Chichester
The announcement took place at Oaklands Park, home to the Chichester City FC’s new stadium. More than 1,100 multi-sport grassroots projects across the UK are set to benefit from this £93 million funding. It is said to be going towards new pitches, changing rooms, goalposts and floodlights.
Over £700,000 of funding will help Chichester City Youth FC (CCYFC) grow from having 18 teams to 26, and Chichester City FC and CCYFC will build on a strong women and girls offer by increasing teams from six to 10 within five years of completion.
Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “Sport and physical activity are vital to our mental health and wellbeing, and each year thousands of people make a New Year's resolution to exercise more.
“We know one of the major barriers to getting active is having access to high-quality sports facilities, which is why we are investing in 1,100 more projects, backed by £93 million.
“This government has delivered thousands of new projects across the UK with the aim of getting over 120,000 more people to get active, helping us to make big strides towards meeting our ambitious target of 3.5 million more people active by 2030.”
Robert Sullivan, CEO of the Football Foundation said: “This year, the Football Foundation will provide more great places to play than ever before. This 3G stadia pitch is just one of many sports facilities across the county that will have a transformative impact on physical and mental wellbeing, bringing people together and strengthening the local community here in Chichester from the roots up.
“Thanks to investment from the Premier League, The FA and the Government we will deliver better pitches ensuring healthier lives and stronger communities.”
The Government’s Multi-Sport Grassroots Facilities Programme is investing in areas that are most in need of new or renovated facilities, with at least 50 per cent of the investment to be spent in the most deprived local authorities with high levels of inactivity. Through the programme more high-quality facilities are being made available for people to play football, rugby and other grassroots sports.