Two teams hoping to chase down the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League leaders boosted their hopes with narrow wins on Saturday.

Punnetts Town moved up to second in the Premier Division with a 2-1 victory at home to Rock-a-Nore and fourth-placed Rye Town prevailed by the same score away to Sidley United.

Liam Beckett and Mark Phillips were the goal heroes for Punnetts, who are now eight points adrift of pacesetters Bexhill Town with two games in hand.

First-half strikes by Jules Phillips and Georges Gouet left Rye nine points off the pace having played five fewer matches than Bexhill. A late Will Witham goal wasn't quite enough for sixth-placed Sidley.

SC Pass+Move Arrows edged closer to the top two in Division One on the back of a 7-2 success at home to Battle Town II.

Frazer Discala and Joshua Paige netted twice each, while Callum Brand, Curtis Coombes and Ross Williams were also on target as the third-placed Arrows closed within eight points of second-placed Sandhurst having played twice less. Tyler Smith and Giorgio Wingrove replied.

Ninfield triumphed 3-0 against Peche Hill Select in the battle of Division Two's top two via second-half goals from Danny Austin, Mark Franks and Jason Taylor.

It means Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup semi-finalists Ninfield, who are still unbeaten in the league, are now just three points back of their victims with three games in hand.

Third-placed Hollington United II are three points adrift of Ninfield, albeit having played once more, following their 4-1 win away to Victoria Baptists.

Alan Foster, Nathan Russell, Joshua Gray and Bradley Najair all found the net as Hollington hit four for the third Saturday in a row.

Sedlescombe Rangers II continued their remarkable ascent of the table by moving into the top four in light of a 3-2 victory at home to Hooe.

The goals of Conor Loake and Callum Holt-Burgess twice put Hooe ahead, yet Zak Boutwood twice brought Sedlescombe level and Joseph Hanny won it for them late on.

Oscar Garcia-Cruz and Stephen Housago were among the scorers as Northiam 75 leapfrogged SC Pass+Move Arrows II into the top half after beating them 3-0.

Division Three top dogs Herstmonceux dropped points for only the third time in 13 league matches this term, drawing 1-1 away to Mountfield United.

Rory Collins notched for the leaders, but Matt Tidmarsh's goal earned ninth-placed Mountfield a very good point.

Second-placed Parkfield failed to take advantage of Herstmonceux's draw as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Orington - their third consecutive defeat.

Both goals came during the first half and Sam Saunders got the first of them as Orington moved up a position into the top five.

It was 13th time lucky for Westfield III as they finally celebrated their first league win of the season with a 4-3 victory at home to Sovereign Saints II, despite finishing with 10 men.

Matt Connon, Kevin Allman, Lewis Barrett and Alfie Apps struck for Westfield, who are now only a point adrift of second-bottom Hastings Comets, albeit having played three more times. Chris Williams bagged a brace and Shayan Sharifi was also on target for Saints.

In Division Four, Westfield IV suffered a setback in what has effectively become a battle for second place as they lost 2-0 away to Robertsbridge United II.

Dan Goodsall's double ensured Robertsbridge ended a run of three straight defeats across all competitions, yet they dropped a position to seventh despite beating the 10-man Westies.

Sedlescombe Rangers Development II jumped above Burwash into third spot after beating them 5-2 away from home.

Tom Ackerley's hat-trick, and one each from Ashley Russell and Jake Warner put Sedlescombe level on points with Westfield having played a game fewer. Alex Underdown and Henry Underdown were on the mark for Burwash.

The JC Tackleway II crept above Robertsbridge on goal difference into the top six thanks to a 5-1 success at home to fifth-placed Battle Town III.

Strikes by Grant Cornelius (2), Steve Thomson, Lewis Finch and Danny Croft got the job done for Tackleway. Kyle Macleod claimed the Battle consolation.

There was also quarter-final action in three Hastings & District FA knockout competitions.

Premier Division high-fliers Crowhurst and Bexhill Town will meet in the semi-finals of the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup.

That's after the Crows scraped past St Leonards Social 5-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw and Bexhill triumphed 4-1 away to Hawkhurst United.

The goals of Jan Bailey and Reece Johnson for Crowhurst were matched by Brady Bowles and Che Davis for Social during the game itself before the Crows won the shootout.

Two apiece from Henry Barnes and Tommy Whelan booked Bexhill's place in the last four. Kieren Martin was on the scoresheet for a Hawkhurst side which finished with 10 men.

Robertsbridge United were unable to join them after going down 8-2 away to Mid Sussex League Premier Division outfit Westfield. Guy Ballard and Jamie Gravett scored for the Bridge.

Bexhill Rovers and Wadhurst United completed the semi-final line-up in the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup.

Division Two side Bexhill will travel to Peche Hill Select in the last four after pulling off a splendid 2-1 extra-time win at home to Division One neighbours Little Common II. Attilio Field's goal wasn't enough for the Commoners.

Division One team Wadhurst will be away to Sedlescombe Rangers II next following their comfortable 6-1 victory away to Icklesham Casuals, of Division Two.

Two Ryan Bateman goals, and one each by Max Hammond, Thomas Williams, James Campion and Henry Martin put Wadhurst through. Rhys Piggott got one back for Icklesham.

Catsfield, Crowhurst II, Hawkhurst United II and Ticehurst progressed to the last four of the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup after they all scored three in their quarter-finals.

Division Four outfit Hawkhurst recorded a terrific 3-1 success away to Division Three side Bexhill AAC II, helped by the finishing of Philip Anim and Alfie Field.

Their reward is a home clash against Crowhurst, who edged out Division Three rivals Rye Town II 3-2 after extra-time away from home.

Ryan Jinks, Joe McCarthy and Harley Millward netted to ensure Crowhurst narrowly came out on top, despite Billy Blackford scoring twice for Rye.

Catsfield, also of Division Three, prevailed 3-1 at home to Division Four pacesetters Welcroft Park Rangers II after opening up a 2-0 half-time lead.

The finishing of David Booth, Antony Luke and Greg Potter earned Catsfield the spoils, while Matthew Williams got one back for Welcroft.

Catsfield will next entertain Ticehurst, who ran out 3-0 winners in an all-Division Three affair away to Hastings Comets. Harvey Maskell, George Brown and Danny McGahan got the goals.

Sandhurst received a walkover away to SC Pass+Move Arrows III in their Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup quarter-final and will visit Catsfield in the last four.

This coming Saturday's fixtures include Bexhill AAC's Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Mid Sussex League Premier Division club Ringmer AFC.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 13-30 (+18 goal difference), Punnetts Town 11-22 (+15), Crowhurst 11-21 (+27), Rye Town 8-21 (+11), St Leonards Social 11-13 (-18), Sidley United* 11-12 (-8), Westfield II 7-11 (+2), Bexhill AAC 7-9 (+2), Hawkhurst United 12-9 (-20), Rock-a-Nore* 11-7 (-2), Robertsbridge United 10-3 (-27). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 8-22 (+28), Sandhurst 7-18 (+7), SC Pass+Move Arrows 5-10 (+9), Little Common II 8-7 (-11), Wadhurst United* 10-5 (-8), Battle Town II 8-2 (-25). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico, AFC Jesters withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Peche Hill Select 12-26 (+8), Ninfield 9-23 (+15), Hollington United II 10-20 (+12), Sedlescombe Rangers II 12-16 (+2), Northiam 75 10-13 (+4), Victoria Baptists 10-13 (+2), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 11-13 (-6), Hooe 11-10 (-8), Bexhill Rovers 9-9 (-7), Icklesham Casuals 12-9 (-22).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 13-32 (+29), Parkfield 13-23 (+3), Rye Town II* 10-20 (+14), Crowhurst II 7-18 (+18), Orington 11-18 (+6), Catsfield 10-17 (+1), Sovereign Saints II 10-14 (-1), Bexhill AAC II 9-10 (-9), Mountfield United 11-10 (-9), Ticehurst* 7-7 (+6), Hastings Comets 10-5 (-20), Westfield III 13-4 (-40). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 11-31 (+35), Westfield IV 12-21 (+10), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 11-21 (+1), Burwash 13-18 (-5), Battle Town III 13-16 (+2), The JC Tackleway II 13-15 (+2), Robertsbridge United II 10-15 (+1), Hawkhurst United II 9-11 (-9), Hastings Athletic 13-11 (-17), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 11-9 (-20).

Saturday February 18 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Hawkhurst United v St Leonards Social, Punnetts Town v Westfield II, Rock-a-Nore v Bexhill Town, Rye Town v Crowhurst.

Division 1 (2pm): Little Common II v The JC Tackleway, Wadhurst United v Battle Town II.

Division 2 (2pm): Icklesham Casuals v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Ninfield v Bexhill Rovers, Northiam 75 v Victoria Baptists.

Division 3 (2pm): Bexhill AAC II v Herstmonceux, Catsfield v Ticehurst, Crowhurst II v Parkfield, Hastings Comets v Rye Town II, Orington v Westfield III.

Division 4 (2pm): Hastings Athletic v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Robertsbridge United II v Battle Town III, The JC Tackleway II v Hawkhurst United II, Westfield IV v SC Pass+Move Arrows III.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-final (1pm): Ringmer AFC v Bexhill AAC.

ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup quarter-final (1.30pm): Sovereign Saints II v Mountfield United.