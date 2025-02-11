Punnetts Town will be the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League’s representatives in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup final.

Punnetts moved within 90 minutes of glory in the county knockout competition courtesy of a 4-1 semi-final win away to fellow ESFL Premier Division side Westfield II on Saturday.

Two Tristan Jarvis goals, and one apiece from Josh Albert and Louis Walder ensured Punnetts went a step further than their last-four exit two years ago. Matt Darby nabbed Westfield’s consolation.

Punnetts, who have scored 16 goals and conceded just two in four Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup ties this term, will take on Hailsham Town or Rustington in April’s final.

Some of the JC Tackleway squad pictured in pre-season - picture: Paul Huggins

Elsewhere last weekend, two more ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2) second-round ties went ahead – and both were close-fought affairs.

Hooe prevailed 7-6 on penalties following a 2-2 draw against Division Two rivals Little Common II at Bexhill College.

Ben Reader and Callum Holt-Burgess were on target for 10-man Hooe during the game itself, while Owen Westbrook and Harvey Rose struck for Common.

Hooe’s reward is a quarter-final trip to Rye Town II, who edged past St Leonards Social 1-0 away from home.

A solitary first-half goal from Rob Levett settled the all-Division One encounter in Rye’s favour.

There was another penalty shootout at the same stage of the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4).

Robertsbridge United pipped fellow Division Three team The JC Tackleway II 4-3 on spot kicks after the game itself had ended level at 3-3, setting up a last-eight trip to Ticehurst.

Ryan Spiers (2) and Aaron Parris were on the scoresheet for Robertsbridge, while Ronnie Curtin, Anton Neil and Wesleigh Peoples notched for Tackleway.

As for the league, bottom-of-the-table Sedlescombe Rangers overturned a 1-0 half-time deficit to win 2-1 at home to second-placed Rye Town in the Premier Division.

The finishing of Brooklyn Pennells and Jimmy Hoare masterminded the turnaround, and brought Sedlescombe level on points with second-bottom Bexhill AAC, albeit having played twice more.

Lennon Powell had earlier put Rye in front, but the two-time defending top-flight champions are now winless in their four league and cup matches since the turn of the year.

The JC Tackleway jumped up three positions to fourth on the back of a 3-2 away victory against Jesters Town.

A brace of Toby Payne goals and a Jordan Harley finish gave Tackleway back-to-back wins, despite Muss Camara and Teddy Baldwin registering for Jesters.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup quarter-finalists Victoria Baptists moved within two points of Division Two leaders Bexhill AAC II after receiving a walkover at home to Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Mountfield United missed the chance to go second in Division Three as they were held to a 1-1 draw by fifth-placed Orington at Bexhill Road.

Jonathan Novis found the net for Mountfield and Thomas Blything struck for an Orington side which had won its previous four league encounters.

The result leaves Mountfield a point behind second-placed The JC Tackleway II and three adrift of leaders Crowhurst III, albeit with two games in hand on the latter.

Pevensey & Westham stretched their advantage at the summit of Division Four to four points thanks to a 9-0 success at home to Hawkhurst United II.

Isaac Faith (2), Joe Sherriff (2), James Holles, Connor Middleton, Stuart Potter, Jamie Putland and Callum Holles found the net for Pevensey, who have played twice more than second-placed Northiam 75 II.

Icklesham Casuals made it two wins in three outings, albeit over a period of more than two months, with a 4-0 triumph at Hastings Athletic II.

Casuals moved up two spots to eighth via the finishing of Kieron Buss (2), George Stoodley and Archie Brunt.

The rest of last weekend’s programme was postponed as a result of yet more wet weather.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 13-34 (+35 goal difference), Rye Town 13-24 (+7), Punnetts Town 12-21 (+16), The JC Tackleway 13-17 (-3), Sidley United 15-17 (-17), Westfield II 9-14 (+8), Jesters Town 12-13 (-3), Sandhurst 11-12 (-8), Bexhill AAC 10-8 (-17), Sedlescombe Rangers 12-8 (-18). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 14-28 (+27), Ninfield 10-26 (+30), Northiam 75 10-26 (+24), Rye Town II 11-25 (+29), Herstmonceux 8-12 (-9), St Leonards Social 11-11 (-13), Hawkhurst United 10-7 (-18), Crowhurst II* 12-3 (-45), Battle Town II 12-2 (-25). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 10-26 (+22), Victoria Baptists 10-24 (+26), Westfield III 11-20 (-4), Little Common II 9-16 (+5), Wadhurst United 9-13 (+6), Parkfield 12-10 (-10), Catsfield 11-9 (-8), Hooe 8-8 (-6), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 12-1 (-31). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): Crowhurst III 14-30 (+24), The JC Tackleway II 12-28 (+30), Mountfield United 12-27 (+27), Ticehurst 12-20 (+11), Orington 12-20 (+3), Burwash 9-11 (+1), Robertsbridge United 10-8 (-7), Hastings Athletic 14-7 (-38), Battle Town Development 7-6 (-17), Westfield IV 10-2 (-34).

Division 4 (played-points): Pevensey & Westham 15-36 (+64), Northiam 75 II 13-32 (+38), The JC Tackleway III 13-28 (+64), Bexhill AAC III 12-26 (+34), Robertsbridge United II 11-18 (+11), Sovereign Saints Development 11-17 (+20), Hastings Comets 11-12 (+4), Icklesham Casuals 13-11 (-20), Hawkhurst United II 14-10 (-31), St Leonards Social II 13-10 (-35), Hastings Athletic II 14-0 (-149).

Fixtures – Saturday February 15 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Hollington United, Sedlescombe Rangers v The JC Tackleway.

Division 1: Herstmonceux v St Leonards Social, Northiam 75 v Battle Town II.

Division 2: Parkfield v Little Common II.

Division 3: Battle Town Development v Hastings Athletic, Mountfield United v Crowhurst III, Orington v The JC Tackleway II.

Division 4: Icklesham Casuals v Hastings Athletic II, Robertsbridge United II v Bexhill AAC III, Sovereign Saints Development v Hastings Comets, The JC Tackleway III v Hawkhurst United II.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division), 1st round: Westfield II v Jesters Town.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2) quarter-finals: Rye Town II v Hooe, Westfield III v Hawkhurst United. 2nd round: Catsfield v Ninfield, Wadhurst United v Crowhurst II.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4) quarter-finals: St Leonards Social II v Northiam 75 II, Ticehurst v Robertsbridge United.

Macron Store Hastings Vase, 2nd round (4pm): Pevensey & Westham v Burwash.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup quarter-final: Preston Manor Royals v Victoria Baptists.