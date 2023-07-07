Former Horsham FC goalkeeper Sam Howes has secured a move to the Football League.

The 25-year-old has joined League One outfit Leyton Orient from Wealdstone on a two-year deal, where he signed permanently in 2022, following two loan spells with the club.

The ex-Hornet appeared 46 times in the National League for the Stones last season, conceding 72 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets.

Speaking to Orient’s website, Howes said: “When I first heard of the interest from Orient, I wanted to pursue it. Leyton Orient had a really successful season, and hopefully this one can be too.

Former Horsham FC goalkeeper Sam Howes has complete a move to a Football League club. Picture by John Lines

“My super strength is shot-stopping, but over the years I’ve progressed with my feet as well. I feel comfortable with the ball at my feet.

“You have to be good with your feet, and this has certainly helped land this move for me.”

“I want to come into the setup and impress, and try to kick on again. I want to push to be the number one, and continue to improve my game.”

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens added: “Sam will come in and complement Rhys Byrne and another goalkeeper who we can't announce yet.

"Sam has a great background in his career, coming through at West Ham, and he dropped out of the professional game to get competitive experience and had a really good season with Wealdstone last year."

“Roycey [Simon Royce, Orient goalkeeping coach] has been really impressed with him in meetings and in training today. He's a confident lad and will bring great characteristics into our group.”

The former West Ham United and Watford stopper Howes moved to Horsham from Dorking Wanderers in June 2021 and played a key role in their journey to the first round proper of the FA Cup as well as the Hornets’ Velocity Trophy triumph.

The England youth international was an ever-present in manager Dominic Di Paola’s side, appearing 60 times in all competitions for the Hornets during the 2021-22 campaign, before moving to Wealdstone in June 2022.