Ian Hart column: So welcome to ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’. Perhaps insert the word magic there… Smoke and mirrors in the desert? You’d better believe it.

A fan takes a drink from a Budweiser Zero cup prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium

This has been 12 years in the making. It was December 2010 when Sepp Blatter announced that Qatar had won the competition to host the 2022 World Cup and the cynics among us would argue things have been going downhill ever since.

Perhaps the most contentious global sporting event since the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the World Cup kicked off on Sunday with hosts putting in a performance that gave credibility to Diana Ross’s penalty miss from 1994.

But even before a ball was kicked we had an inexplicable commercial move.

Despite 12 years’ notice, Bu dweiser, who have paid a reported $75m in sponsorship, get told by the hosts that alcohol cannot be served to fans inside any of the stadiums.

Embarrassing probably doesn’t even cover it. FIFA appeared to roll over very easily, but did they?

Apparently corporate hospitality in the stadiums isn’t included in the ban.

Not for the first time, the ordinary fans are basically the sacrificial lambs.

Which brings me on to England – it was a great start on the pitch but unfortunately an apparent capitulation off of it.

There had been an inspiring decision by England and seven other competing nations to get their respective captains to wear the ‘One Love’ captain’s armband, with its strong message of support for the LGBTQ movement.

Then, not too many hours before England were due to kick off, came a FIFA threat that any captain donning the armband would be shown an immediate yellow card, because it would offend the regime of the host nation.

I don’t like the fact that England gave in, but fully understand why they did.

Thankfully, when we finally got to matters on the pitch, England beat Iran with ease.

And based on the showing of both the US and Wales a few hours later, if England don’t get through this group then Gareth Southgate needn’t bother coming back home.

As they said on the Island of Love, it is what it is.