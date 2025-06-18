Brothers Dan and James Hull are back at Hastings United – and so is highly rated keeper Finn Holter. And Lee Carey has also added experienced defender Dean Gunner to the squad.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foursome have been confirmed in the past few days as boss Lee Carey starts to build a squad capable of winning promotion from the Isthmian south east division following their relegation last season.

First throygh the door was Gunner – an experienced and imposing centre half who arrives at the Pilot Field from Merstham, where he was in his second spell, his first spell having delivered promotion to the Isthmian Premier Division, which he also achieved with Dorking Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Carey said: “I am delighted to bring Dean to Hastings United, he is an absolute leader on and off the pitch, his experience at this level will be so valuable for the group. He optimises the sort of character I want in this squad and I can’t wait to work with him for the 25/26 season.”

Dan and James Hull are back | Picture: HUFC

Gunner said: “I’m excited to be here and I am looking forward to the challenge of playing at this huge club. Looking forward to getting going and hope to play my part in bringing some good times back to Hastings.”

Next to be announced was the signing of the Hull brothers.

Dan is a composed left-sided centre halfwho returns to the Us following spells in the Isthmian League with Lancing and Eastbourne Town. Forward James, a member of Hastings’ Isthmian South East League-winning side of 2021-22, rejoins the club following spells at Lancing, Eastbourne Town and Eastbourne United.

Both players came through the academy at the Pilot Field with James also part of the team who won the U23 Sussex Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Gunner is another new Pilot Field arrival

Dan Hull told the United website: “I am buzzing to be back home; this club will always have a special place in my heart, and I am so glad to be back and looking forward to working with Lee. Our aim is to get the club back where it belongs.”

Brother James added: “I couldn’t be more excited to get back into a Hastings shirt and be representing my boyhood club again. Hastings has always had a special place in my heart, playing seven years within the academy, making my first team debut and being part of the league winning side in 21/22.

"After I left it has been a goal of mine to return to the club and I couldn’t think of a better time to do it. I can’t wait to get going and see all the fans again! COYU.”

Manager Carey said: “To be honest I was 30 seconds into conversations with both Dan and James when they politely interrupted and said, “Lee we want to play for Hastings”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finn Holter | Picture: HUFC

"These are two lads who have come through the club, played for the first team, then went off on their journey and return to us with vital experience at this level.

"Dan is a left-footed, combative centre-half and James has proven he is a goalscorer. With those qualities as players, but also as men, they will give us the foundations we are looking for.”

United have also announced the signing of goalkeeper Finn Holter, who joins from neighbours Eastbourne Borough.

Holter, who made his National League South debut last season for the Sports, kept two clean sheets and was unbeaten between the sticks in his four league games for Adam Murray’s men. Finn also had spells on loan at Burgess Hill Town and Three Bridges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holter said: “Hastings has always been a club close to my heart as I was there as a youngster. I cannot wait to get started and help the club get back to where it belongs.”

Manager Carey said: “Finn is an exciting young goalkeeper and being full time at Eastbourne Borough the last two years would’ve been massive for his development. I am sure he is excited by the opportunity of playing week in week out and I am sure we will see the best of him next season.”

But going in the other direction is popular goalkeeper Louis Rogers.

United said: “The club can confirm Louis Rogers has left the football club to pursue new challenges. We thank Louis for his two spells at the football club, a supporters favourite who will always be remembered as part of our 2021/22 league winning side.”

Carey told us there would be more player announcements to come over the next couple of weeks.