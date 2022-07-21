Queens Park Rangers connection produces again for Eastbourne Borough

Shiloh Remy signs for Eastbourne Borough, pictured with Danny Bloor

Midfielder Shiloh Remy arrives for the new National South season with the credentials of a grounding under Chris Ramsey and colleagues - and Danny is hailing what he calls The Charley Kendall Effect.

"Shiloh will be a terrific asset and the supporters will love him. He is full of character and bursting to succeed - he has actually been training with us since last March, looking to earn a place in the squad. This is the way forward for our club.

"I will not sign anonymous journeymen footballers, just filling a shirt. I want eager young players who will build on the great schooling of a club like Rangers. Players who can handle first team football at the strong level of National South. Players with the potential to follow Charley Kendall!"

Remy, who is 21, is a tenacious midfielder, quick and confident on the ball. He spent five years, from age 16, coming up through the QPR academy and youth ranks. As well as Kendall - now off to Lincoln City in League One - the Borough have benefited from the talent of Kai Innocent, now on contract at Priory Lane after two successful loan spells - and from the whole-hearted input of centre-back Trent Mahorn on an extended loan last season.

Remy is just the latest of players taking that exciting step from trialist to fully fledged squad member. Priory Lane regulars:can make a date to come and see him in action with Bloor's first-team squad on the next two Saturdays.

Bexhill United are the visitors this Saturday - PLEASE NOTE that this one kicks off at 1pm. And then on Saturday 30 they welcome East Grinstead Town. There is free admission for all spectators for both of these games.