Queens Park Rangers defender snapped up by Eastbourne Borough

Previously at the Lane on loan from Queens Park Rangers the left-back has put pen to paper on a deal that makes him a Borough player in his own right.

A key member of the Sports side which finished in third place in the curtailed 2021 National South season, Innocent also returned briefly on loan at the end of last season to bolster squad numbers durng the run-in to the play-offs.

Danny Bloor welcomes Kai Innocent back to Priory Lane

The young Londoner made a huge impression at Priory Lane, both as a quick and enterprising footballer who, alongside his strong defensive qualities, has terrific skill and pace going forward - and also as a level-headed and dependable character whom it's impossible not to like - for team-mates and supporters alike.

Manager Danny Bloor is naturally delighted, saying: “When we knew Jack Currie was returning to Wimbledon we knew there was only one player we wanted as his replacement. Kai is a similar project that we undertook with Charley Kendall last season and we hope that we can have just as much success.

"Getting Kai on a permanent basis, after two spells on loan with us, is fantastic for the football club”

Bloor's first-team squad gathered for their first training session of pre-season last night. The hard work continues now for six weeks, before the National South season opens on Saturday 6 August.