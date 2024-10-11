Quick thinking earns Lewes Women victory over Plymouth
Quayle was rewarded for charging down Plymouth goalkeeper Lily Felgate nine minutes in and forcing the ball into the back of the net.
Howells then secured the points midway through the second half when pouncing on a stray Plymouth pass at the back to tap home.
Emily Moore had little to do between the sticks as Lewes secured a clean sheet to move up to seventh in the WNL Southern premier division .
Lewes sought an early opener with Olivia Carpenter going close from a sixth-minute corner. But the Rooks fans in the Philcox Stand wouldn’t have to wait long to celebrate.
Quayle, leading the line, refused to give up when chasing a Moore punt towards the Plymouth goal. Felgate came out to clear it but Quayle was too quick for her and blocked the clearance, with the ball rebounding back into the net.
It almost got even better for the hosts when Howells delivered a mean-looking ball into the box on 28 minutes, only for it to miss everyone.
The Rooks’ second finally came on 65 minutes. Plymouth took a short goal kick as Quayle and Howells trotted away from the area following an unsuccessful attack. But Howells suddenly turned and snatched the ball and slid home before Felgate could react.
Lewes go to Billericay Town on Sunday .
