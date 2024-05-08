Racine so proud of Worthing FC – now fans await news of manager appointment
and live on Freeview channel 276
The interim manager said everyone in the camp had given their all to try to get Worthing into the top division of the English non-league game but it wasn’t to be.
Now he is waiting to see if that was his final game in charge.
Worthing are thought to be on the brink of naming their new permanent manager and Racine confirmed he’d put his hat into the ring.
Ane he said he hoped the form the team had shown in the final few weeks of the season had helped his case.
Racine, Darren Budd and Dean Hammond took over two months ago when Adam Hinshelwood left for York City. There’s since been a lot of interest in the Worthing vacancy from a wide range of candidates.
In Monday’s final, Dom Odusanya put Braintree ahead but Ollie Pearce’s sublime equaliser made it 1-1 at the break.
Jack Spong gave the Rebels a 2-1 lead and after Aaron Blair and Charlie Wakefield put Town back ahead, Danny Cashman’s goal took it to extra-time – in which Reggie Lambe broke home hearts with a 108th minute winner.
Racine said: “Gutted is the word – absolutely gutted. We were at home in the final to a team who finished below us and it was a great opportunity, but it slipped away.
"It was such fine margins but we can look back with pride. When we took over the aim was to finish in the top three and we did.
"We can all be proud of what we achieved. The boys deserve a hell of a lot of credit. There was a great atmosphere and we couldn’t have asked for more from the fans.”
Racine stressed this was not the end of the Worthing FC journey – just another step. And he said their aim must be to go one better and win promotion next year.
Worthing fans will now be keen to see who gets the manager’s job and how many of the current squad stay for another tilt at glory next season.
Top scorer Pearce – whose goal on Monday was his 43rd of the campaign – is in demand from clubs higher up the leagues. If he goes, the need to replace him will be one of the top priorities for the boss.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.