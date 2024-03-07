Rain frustrates Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Hassocks – clubs hope to return this weekend
Burgess Hill Town, in the Isthmian south east division, and Haywards Heath Town and Hassocks, in the SCFL premier division, have all had their bids tfor success hit by waterlogged pitches.
The Hillians lost last Saturday’s home clash with Sheppey, which has now been rearranged for next Tuesday, March 12.
This Saturday Gary Mansell takes his team to Chichester City, where a 3G surface means no worries over the weather.
In the SCFL premier, Haywards Heath Town’s home clash with Pagham last Saturday was rained off. Those sides will try again on Tuesday, March 19.
Heath were then due to host Newhaven on Tuesday night but that too was beaten by rain. Naim Rouane’s team visit Eastbourne Town on Saturday.
Hassocks were also kicking their heels instead of a football last weekend as their trip to Midhurst fell through. James Westlake’s SCFL high flyers hope to host Eastbourne United on Saturday.
Meanwhile Burgess Hill have signed Nico Jones, a 6ft 3in central defender who joins from National League South side Dover.
He started his career in the Fulham Academy before a move to Oxford United and has also played for Oxford City, Havant & Waterloovile, Brentford B and Welling.