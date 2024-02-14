Rain holds up Burgess Hill Town... Haywards Heath Town have reached cup final
and live on Freeview channel 276
Burgess Hill Town’s fixture against Ashford United last Saturday was postponed after all the rain Sussex has seen.
The rearranged fixture will be played on Tuesday, March 19 with a 7:30pm kick-off.
Providing the rain stops it’s Hythe Town at home next for the Hill this Saturday in the Ismithian South East. Hill sit in tenth place while the Cannons are just two points behind in 12th.
Hythe haven’t been in great form in 2024, with just one win to their name from eight matches. Their last game was a high-scoring 4-4 draw with Littlehampton Town, with the Golds grabbing an equaliser in the 90th minute. The points were shared in a 2-2 draw last time Hill and Hythe met, in October.
Gary Mansell’s team remain unbeaten in the league at home in 2024, with victories over East Grinstead Town and Horndean. Striker Dan Perry has been in fine form recently, finding the net five times already this year, with the highlight being a brace against Beckenham Town in a 4-0 win.
Despite being on the losing end of a five-goal hammering by Sittingbourne last time out, Hill will be hoping to bounce back at home.
Haywards Heath Town have reached the final of the Sussex RUR Cup, beating Eastbourne Town 5-3 on penalties at the Hanbury in their semi-final at the end of a 2-2 draw in which James Rhdoes and Lewis Finney scored for the Blues.
Heath had their league game against Newhaven FC called off due to the wet weather, with that one now being rearranged for Tuesday, March 5 with a 7:45pm kick-off.
The Blues have enjoyed a fantastic start to 2024 under manager Naim Rouane. They are unbeaten, with four wins and one draw and are still fighting on three fronts. They sit sixth in the Southern Combination premier division ahead of Eastbourne Town FC on goal difference, keeping them in good contention for the play-offs.
It was a frustrating 2-2 draw against Midhurst last time out, conceding a late equaliser from a free kick. The Blues will look to bounce back in a trip to bottom placed AFC Uckfield in the league on Saturday.
Uckfield have lost all seven of the games they have played in 2024, conceding 26 goals along the way. Last time out for them was a 2-1 defeat at Shoreham.
Heath forwards Liam Benson and Hayden Skerry have 22 goals each to their name this season and will be looking to add to those tallies.
And Haywards Heath top the league table for average attendances in the SCFL premier, with 277 their average. Manager Rouane has previously noted just how important that support is and has given a shoutout to the fans who have watched their side play some very good football of late.