Rain plays havoc with Sussex football schedule - again

It’s been another rain-hit weekend for the Sussex football programme.

As well as Crawley Town v Doncaster falling victim to a waterlogged pitch, a number of non-league fixtures went the same way.

Bognor Regis Town’s visit to Potters Bar in the Isthmian premier was called off after a Saturday morning, as was the Isthmian south east fixture between Burgess Hill Town and Chichester City, which was due to be played at Three Bridges FC with fire and flood damage to the BHTFC clubhouse still not yet finished.

Other matches to fall in the Isthmian south east were East Grinstead v Cray Valley PM and VCD v Three Bridges.

Groundsman Simon Rudkins' picture of a rain-hit Hastings United pitch earlier this week - but the Us were away at Brightlingsea and their match survived

A number of SCFL matches were off – including Loxwood v Crawley Down Gatwick, Broadbridge Heath v Little Common, Midhurst v Bexhill, Horsham YMCA v Eastbourne United and Eastbourne Town v Hassocks.