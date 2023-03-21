Just four matches involving Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League clubs went ahead on Saturday as the schedule was decimated by wet weather.

Two of them were the Macron Store Hastings Cup semi-finals, which went the way of Premier Division title hopefuls Bexhill Town and Rye Town.

Bexhill ran out 4-0 winners over Division One high-fliers Sandhurst at Bexhill College thanks to a Henry Barnes brace and one apiece from Olwethu Peterson and Tommy Whelan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rye were 7-0 victors at home to Division Two side Hooe. Sammy Foulkes and Sam Hesmer netted twice each, while Jordan Osborne, Charlie Stevens and Sam Cooper also struck.

Westfield FC score v Ringmer in the Mid Sussex League | Picture: Joe Knight

One of the two league games to get the green light was in Division One, where SC Pass+Move Arrows moved closer to the top two via a 5-2 success away to Wadhurst United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Philip Hatch hat-trick and one each from Curtis Coombes and Frazer Discala lifted the Arrows to within five points of second-placed Sandhurst having played once less.

Welcroft Park Rangers II will have to wait a little longer to be crowned Division Four champions after having to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Hastings Athletic.

James Martin was among the scorers for Welcroft, but they were denied the win they needed to clinch the title by the goals of Joseph Simonian and Charlie Macdonald for Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, Welcroft are eight points clear of second-placed Sedlescombe Rangers Development - and have a much better goal difference. Both sides have three fixtures to play.

For their part, Athletic have climbed above SC Pass+Move Arrows III and off the foot of the standings, albeit only on goal difference and they've played three more matches.

The raft of postponements, meanwhile, included Punnetts Town's Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-final away to Mid-Sussex League leaders Hollington United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All concerned will be hoping for more favourable weather this coming Saturday, particularly those teams facing growing fixture backlogs over the closing weeks of the campaign.

The line-up includes both ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup semi-finals and three last-four ties in the Hastings & District FA knockout competitions.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 15-33 (+18 goal difference), Punnetts Town 13-28 (+22), Rye Town 11-28 (+14), Crowhurst 14-25 (+29), Westfield II 11-20 (+3), St Leonards Social 14-16 (-21), Sidley United* 14-15 (-10), Bexhill AAC 8-12 (+3), Hawkhurst United 15-12 (-20), Rock-a-Nore* 14-7 (-9), Robertsbridge United 11-3 (-29). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 11-27 (+34), Sandhurst 9-22 (+10), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-17 (+15), Little Common II 11-10 (-12), Wadhurst United* 13-8 (-13), Battle Town II 12-4 (-34). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico, AFC Jesters withdrawn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 2 (played-points): Peche Hill Select 14-30 (+9), Ninfield 11-27 (+17), Hollington United II 12-23 (+12), Victoria Baptists 13-19 (+5), Sedlescombe Rangers II 14-18 (+2), Hooe 14-17 (-6), Northiam 75 14-16 (+2), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 13-16 (-6), Icklesham Casuals 15-13 (-22), Bexhill Rovers 12-9 (-13).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 16-41 (+42), Parkfield 17-29 (0), Rye Town II* 13-27 (+17), Orington 14-27 (+12), Crowhurst II 9-21 (+20), Catsfield 12-20 (+1), Sovereign Saints II 11-17 (+1), Ticehurst* 8-10 (+8), Mountfield United 12-10 (-11), Bexhill AAC II 12-10 (-13), Hastings Comets 14-6 (-25), Westfield III 16-4 (-52). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 15-38 (+38), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 15-30 (+14), Westfield IV 15-27 (+12), Battle Town III 16-22 (+5), The JC Tackleway II 16-21 (+8), Burwash 15-21 (-8), Robertsbridge United II 13-18 (+1), Hawkhurst United II 12-14 (-16), Hastings Athletic 17-12 (-24), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 14-12 (-30). * = points adjusted

Saturday March 25 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Robertsbridge United v Hawkhurst United, St Leonards Social v Bexhill AAC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1 (2pm): Battle Town II v Sandhurst, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Little Common II, The JC Tackleway v Wadhurst United.

Division 2 (2pm): Hollington United II v Icklesham Casuals, Hooe v SC Pass+Move Arrows II, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Ninfield, Victoria Baptists v Northiam 75.

Division 3 (2pm): Bexhill AAC II v Mountfield United, Catsfield v Sovereign Saints II, Orington v Herstmonceux, Rye Town II v Hastings Comets, Ticehurst v Parkfield.

Division 4 (2pm): SC Pass+Move Arrows III v Battle Town III, Westfield IV v Welcroft Park Rangers II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup semi-finals: Punnetts Town v Sidley United (1.30pm), Rye Town v Crowhurst (3.30pm).

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup semi-final (1.30pm): Rock-a-Nore v Westfield (at Westfield FC).

Hastings & District FA Junior Cup semi-final (1.30pm): Peche Hill Select v Bexhill Rovers.