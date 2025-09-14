Raynes Park Vale v Bognor Regis Town - Isthmian south central clash in pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 14th Sep 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 12:02 BST
The Rocks lost by the odd goal in five when they went to Raynes Park Vale for their latest Isthmian south central outing.

A Dan Gifford penalty put Jamies Howell’s side ahead and after a Kenny Beaney spot kick and Tyler Cox goal had put Vale ahead, Seok-Jae Lee levelled, but Omarr Lawsonnabbed a winner on 83 minutes.

The loss leaves the Rocks 18th in the table and they’ll hope for an upturn on Tuesday night when they go to Moneyfields.

See Jamie Howell’s post-match interview with Colin Bowman in the video player above and see Lyn Phillips’ pictures on this page and those linked (or by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app).

