Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager - and he released a full, heartfelt statement.

Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to Hazelwick and Pound Hill Junior Schools, lead England to the final of two European Championships, as well as a World Cup quarter and semi-final.

But today (Tuesday, July 16) he stepped down following Sunday’s European Championships final defeat to Spain

Hi statement read: “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

“I joined The FA in 2011, determined to improve English football. In that time, including eight years as England men’s manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks.

“I could not have had anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented coaches of his generation and has been immense.

“I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the Three Lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways. The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and The FA who strive every day to improve

“English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

“My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team’.

“We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be. I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England – for everything.”