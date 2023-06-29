A former Crawley Town winger and Worthing FC loanee has signed for a National League club.

Rochdale, who were relegated to the National League last season after finishing bottom of League Two, have announced the signing of Moe Shubbar.

The 19-year-old wide forward has penned a one-year deal at the Crown Oil Arena.

After a spell having been dual registered for Cheshunt and Edgware Town, Shubbar joined Crawley Town last summer and spent time on loan at Worthing and Slough Town.

The teenager registered three assists in nine National League South appearances for the Mackerel Men.

He departed the Broadfield Stadium by mutual consent in March.

Speaking to Rochdale’s website, Shubbar said: “I’m very excited. I want to get going and hopefully help the team towards the top of the table.

“He [Jimmy McNulty, Rochdale manager] spoke to me about how he wants the team to play and the ambitions he’s got for this year. I’m ready to show the fans why Rochdale have brought me here.

Rochdale have announced the signing of former Crawley Town winger and Worthing FC loanee Moe Shubbar. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town Football Club

“I’m a dribbler with a lot of skills. I like to score goals as well and hopefully you will see that during the season.”

McNulty added: “Moe comes in the development category of player.

“We’ve done well in recent years with these types of signings, with the likes of Kwadwo Baah and Abraham Odoh coming from less typical pathways into professional football.

