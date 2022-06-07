Real Madrid looking to hijack Arsenal’s bid to sign Gabriel Jesus, Chelsea identify de Light as summer target

The Gunners had been leading the race for Jesus after holding talks with his representatives, but according to The Sun, the Spanish giants have been alerted to the Brazilian’s situation at Manchester City.

The 25-year-old has just one year remaining on his deal at the Etihad – and a big offer is likely to tempt the champions to cash in.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City lifts the Premier League trophy after their side finished the season as Premier League champions (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The west London club is now allowed to resume business after having transfer activity halted by Abramovich’s sanctions, which exacerbated the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

TalkSport said Chelsea are interested in de Ligt, 22, but Blues boss Thomas Tuchel's main defensive target is still 23-year-old Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde.

The Mail is reporting that the Premier League champions are now closely monitoring developments regarding Saka's future as he heads into the final two years of his contract at the Emirates.

Along with their biggest domestic rivals Liverpool, City have earmarked 20-year-old winger Saka as a future target.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal says Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn, 24, needs to leave Tottenham and join Ajax "as soon as possible."

Romano also said Ajax are working on an official proposal, but are still waiting to reach an agreement with Spurs.

Italian club Sassuolo have confirmed that approaches have been made, reportedly by Arsenal, AC Milan and Inter Milan, for highly-rated striker Gianluca Scamacca.

The 23-year-old scored 12 goals in 29 appearances last season as the Black and Greens finished 11th in Serie A.

Football Italia claim the interested teams include Arsenal and both Milan clubs.

The Sun also understands James McArthur has also agreed to fresh terms with the South Londoners.