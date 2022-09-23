They suffered their second loss of the season in poor fashion and although Russell quick to praise Three Bridges, who’d drawn 1-1 at The Dripping Pan in Saturday’s original tie, Russell criticised his team.

“The performance was really bad. If I'm honest it was as poor as I remember it being as their manager, we were so bad,” he said.

"I feel like we have let the club down and the fans. I made the call and it didn’t work out unfortunately.”

Action from the first tie between Lewes and Three Bridges at The Dripping Pan which ended all square | Picture: James Boyes

Russell said the players struggled to come to terms with the result, which cost Lewes a money-spinning home tie with Hereford in the third qualifying round.

“We have to somehow draw a line under this and move forward from this,” he said.

"If we win our game in hand in the league we are three points off top. We still have had a decent start to the season - we still have a good side – we just have to remind the boys of that and that is what I intend to do.”

Going into the replay at Three Bridges, the Lewes boss was forced into making some changes.

“It was like Russian roulette,” said Russell. “Ultimately I had a decision to make, and I made that decision.”

Previously, the Rooks boss had identified an issue in midfield. He said: “The easy bit is identifying what we need, and the hardest bit is to find the person that can do it.”

Russell said Lewes were close to agreeing a deal for a new midfield signing. He feels this could make a big difference with Russell insisting ‘we are about 90% per cent there’.

“I’m trying to get him into training soon to give everyone a huge lift,” Russell added.

Lewes, who have slipped to 12th, look to regain their good form tomorrow away to 17th-placed Billericay Town in the Isthmian premier division.

They will still be without Tom Champion and Deshane Dalling but will run tests on Kenneth Yao, Bradley Pritchard and Razzaq Coleman De-Graft in the hope they can return.