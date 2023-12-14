'Really professional' Horsham FC create more history in FA Trophy victory over AFC Totton
A goal in each half from skipper Jack Brivio and Jack Mazzone saw Horsham run out 2-0 winners at home to Southern League outfit AFC Totton in the Hornets’ first-ever appearance in the third round.
The historic victory also netted Horsham a cool £4,500 in prize money.
Di Paola said: “It was a really professional performance. We were up against a good side but we handled their threats well.
“I said to the boys at half-time, I didn’t think we were great in the first half. But we were really professional. We really ground it out, which is a good thing.
“It’s great to still be in the competition and in the last 32. It’s a great achievement.
“I think we’re one of the last Isthmian teams in it. We were one of the last Isthmian teams in the FA Cup, so we’re doing a good job in general.”
The Hornets will entertain National League North side Peterborough Sports in the next round on January 13.
The Turbines, who were playing at step six of the non-league pyramid just six years ago, beat former Football League club Dagenham & Redbridge 4-2 on penalties after the game ended in a 1-1 draw to reach round four of the FA Trophy.
Di Paola said: “It’s always nice to have a home game. It’s a bonus for us.
“We’ve had, and still got, a lot of games so it does make life a bit easier to be at our place.
“They have had a meteoric rise through the leagues and we expect it to be a tough game, but as yet I’ve not done too much [research] on them.
“We’ll pick it up after Christmas.
“You’re not going to get anything too straightforward at this stage. It’s not a great draw for me because they’re still in the league above us and they’ve been doing really well over the years.
“We’ll just give it our all like we usually do and plan and prepare as we get nearer the tie.
"But I don’t know enough about them to really comment on them.”
The fourth round tie replaces Horsham’s scheduled home Isthmian Premier fixture against Haringey Borough, which will now be played at a later date.