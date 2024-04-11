Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Hornets fell out of the top five following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at perennial bogey team Folkestone Invicta – but Daniel Ajakaiye’s first half strike secured a 1-0 win away to the Scholars on Tuesday to see Dominic Di Paola’s side return to fifth.

Horsham are now two points clear of Billericay, in sixth, with two games in hand.

Di Paola said: “We were excellent. I thought it was a really professional performance. On another night, maybe we score a couple more.

Daniel Ajakaiye netted Horsham's winner at Potters Bar Town. Picture by John Lines

“We limited them to one shot of note. It was a very patched up side, but I thought we played really well. It was a really solid away performance.

“They [Potters Bar] are a good side on their day. They’re one of those teams that score quite a few and we limited them to minimal chances, so credit to everyone really.

“Off the back of a really heavy pitch down at Folkestone, the boys have done great work this week. We just need to keep going.”

The Hornets’ defeat at Invicta was their ninth loss in nine visits to the Kent club - and Di Paola admitted it just wasn’t Horsham’s day at Cheriton Road.

He said: “I thought we played really well. I was really pleased with the performance.

“We were undone by an uncharacteristic goalkeeping mistake and an own goal. We absolutely dominated the game.

“The second one was nowhere near going in if it wasn’t for Cookie’s [Charlie Hester-Cook] leg deflecting it in.

“Dan Ajakaiye missed a one-one-one, Cookie’s missed an open goal to some extent, Mazz [Jack Mazzone] had a chance in the first half, we’ve hit the post, we had the penalty [which James Hammond scored], they cleared one off the line in the first half, so you have to give credit to the opposition for finding a way to win on the day.

“Considering for most of the game we had a winger and a centre forward in midfield, as Cookie and Lucas [Rodrigues] had to come off, I thought we were good. It was just one of those games where it wasn’t our day.

The Hornets host Cray Wanderers on Saturday before visiting fierce rivals Lewes on Tuesday evening.

Di Paola issued an injury update going into the two fixtures. He revealed Horsham could welcome back three players from injury this weekend – but two Hornets look set to miss out.

He said: “It looks like we might not have [Danny] Barker and Hester-Cook. We’re losing one a game at the moment.

“Against Potters Bar, there were three or four at the end who were just hanging on for dear life.

“We’ve got [Jack] Brivio to come back in. Tucky [Doug Tuck] was on the bench against Potters Bar and he’s close [to returning], which is obviously a positive.

“With Brivs coming in, it might be that he can fill some of the stress we’ve got in midfield at the moment.

“Bobby Price is not quite ready but could make the bench. He could be back in the squad on Saturday.”

Di Paola was also full of praise for a pair defenders who have stepped up and ‘played their part’ during the run-in.

He added: “Lee Harding has been amazing for us. We’ve just had no cover at the back for weeks and weeks. We’ve got thinner with Isaac [Philpot] going back to Dorking.

“Sami [El-Abd] has played really well in the last two [games], which is what we expected. We knew he’d play a part this season. He’s come in and filled the ‘Isaac gap’.

"They’ve been amazing. They’ve come in and asked to do tricky things and played their part.”

Meanwhile, the Sussex FA have confirmed the date and venue for this year’s Sussex Senior Cup final.

Horsham and Hastings will meet at Brighton’s AMEX Stadium on Wednesday, May 8 (7.30pm).