A late goal denied the Rocks yet again after Jasper Mather looked to have handed the visitors a much-needed win at Cray Wanderers in front of 558 fans.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It meant Bognor drew 1-1 and failed to collect the three points that could have proved so vital to their continued fight against the threat of relegation from the Isthmian premier division.

On a day when all four teams above them lost, the Nyewood Lane outfit couldn’t take full advantage and were forced to settle for a single point from a gutsy performance in London. It came a week after a last-gasp penalty condemned the Rocks to a 2-1 loss at home to high-flying Dover Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The luck needs to change – and change quickly – before it becomes too late to pull away from the relegation zone; as it is, it already looks like an unlikely scenario to steer clear but until it is mathematically impossible Bognor will continue to scrap every inch of the way.

Rocks players and fans celebrate Jasper Mather's opener at Cray Wanderers - picture by Trevor Staff

One supporter has described the mission as “the great escape” – if it happens it will be exactly that.

The Rocks’ joint managers were desperately disappointed at the manner in which the lead was surrendered.

Michael Birmingham said: “We were in possession with Jasper near the far corner flag with 30 seconds to go and again we gave the ball away cheaply and so until we grow up, until we mature, we are always going to have this conversation and to be honest, I'm really, really bored with it now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're gutted. Defensively the boys were absolutely fantastic today, they really were and it’s the mentality, they don't seem to understand the consequences if the ball gets turned over as cheaply as it does with 30 seconds to go and that's what we are really struggling with. It can't keep happening.”

The Rocks on the attack at Cray - picture by Lyn Phillips

Jamie Howell said: “The lapse in concentration is the difference and that's why we are bottom of the league. I thought some of the football we played was excellent, the attitude was superb but we say the same thing every week. Jasper took his goal really well but then we switched off and it's a naive decision and it's cost us.

"We have to be honest and it is a common theme. We know the issues and we are really disappointed. I thought we deserved to win the game. It's down to lack of concentration, people not being switched on.”

The hosts, who have now gone 11 games unbeaten at their new home Flamingo Park, had the ball in the net through Nyren Clunis on 49 minutes but it was correctly disallowed for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor went in front on 74 minutes after Preston Woolston fed Mather down the left and he cut inside and placed a shot wide of Shaun Rowley into the bottom left corner.

It was no more that the side deserved after a display full of graft and determination. The challenge was then to hold on to the lead and grab an awayday triumph. But the hosts showed great enterprise to bring about parity in dramatic fashion in the 94th minute.

They levelled deep into injury time as Remi Sutton's ball was flicked on by Tom Bonner for Clunis and his shot was saved by Ryan Hall but Michael Ihiedi tapped in the rebound.

A sickening blow for the Rocks on the road – but lots of positives to take once more. Can Bognor turn those positives into a run of wins and maintain their status? Only time will tell. They have the chance to get points on the board again when they host Hasthtag United on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rocks: Ryan Hall, Spencer Spurway, Dion Jarvis, Calvin Davies, Harvey Rew, Chad Field, Preston Woolston, Matt Burgess, Dan Gifford, Tommy-Lee Higgs, Jasper Mather. Substitutes: Lewis Beale, Harvey Whyte (for Tommy-Lee Higgs 82), Rio Long, Lennie Smith.