One more friendly – then bring on the season.

Worthing’s management and players are ready for the competitive action to begin as they near the end of a month of friendlies.

Boss Chris Agutter is delighted with the squad he has put together and does not expect to bring in any more new faces before the National League South kick-off on Saturday, August 9.

Last Saturday the Rebels went to Lewes and drew 2-2 – battling back from 2-0 down with a performance that Agutter had much to admire about it.

Worthing in action at Lewes, where they drew 2-2 | Picture: James Boyes

Jack Spong’s corner was headed to Glen Rea, who scored Worthing’s first, before Spong levelled with a clever finish.

Agutter took Worthing his old club Hastings last night for another workout – which ended in a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Sam Packham and Bailey Smith – and the side finish their pre-season campaign at home to Braintree on Saturday.

The manager said: “It was a typical pre-season game at Lewes but we’re now into giving players 75 to 90 minutes, rather than 45 or 60, so everyone is getting good minutes.”

Agutter admitted he was only sure of a few of his starting line-up for the league opener at home to Bath City next week, but said that was a positive.

“I’m clear on four of the potential starting XI but that comes from a good place, as we have plenty of competition for places,” he said.

“You might know your best 11 players but have to look at the right relationships and pairings in different areas.

“We’re coping well physically with the demands of games and have played a good mixture of teams. Now it’s about fine-tuning.”

Agutter said up to eight players from the club’s youth set-up had joined up with the first team squad and had done well.

He added: “That’s a credit to the work that gets done underneath the first team."

Agutter was a guest on our Sussex non-league podcast last Friday and said he was expecting a hugely competitive bid for National League South honours this season.