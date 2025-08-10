Red card crucial as Worthing surrender lead and draw with Bath City

Worthing opened their National League South 25/26 campaign in the sunshine of Woodside Road on Saturday, but had to settle for a solitary point as visitors Bath City snatched an injury time equaliser.

After a busy summer of recruitment for Rebels boss Chris Agutter, a crowd of 2,028 packed the Sussex Transport Stadium as Worthing looked to start to bounce back from a third successive play-off disappointment.

After a cautious opening from both sides, Worthing struck first on 28 minutes when the returning Brad Dolaghan slotted home after being set up by MoM Temi Babalola.

Three minutes later another Worthing debutant, onloan keeper Seb Stacey, showed his class with a quality stop from Bath’s Joe Raynes. But on 40 minutes the whole dynamic of the fixture changed when Worthing skipper Joel Colbran received a straight red, for full-on challenge on City’s Ewan Clark.

Brad Dolaghan celebrates his opener - Worthing's first goal of the new season | Picture: Jay Wrighte

Were Worthing and their skipper victims of footballing circumstances? The challenge immediately in front of the dugouts prompted a predictable response from both benches, but if the challenge was anywhere else on the pitch would we see the same somewhat theatrical reaction from the Bath management team>

Referee Charlie Maryland, watching in real time, had made his decision before he reached Colbran as his red card was out in a split second.

While the overwhelming majority of the crowd vented their disapproval, with the time-honoured chorus of “You don’t know what you’re doing!”, on watching the incident on playback sat in the stand with Worthing chairman Barry Hunter, on balance the official got it right.

Despite the one man-deficit, Worthing continued to produce good football. Dolaghan missed two good chances early in the second half, and with it the opportunity to put the game to bed.

Scorer Brad Dolaghan takes a tumble | Picture: Jay Wrighte

Worthing defender Joe Cook,was unlucky not to double the lead when his strong header rattled the Bath upright with the game going into the final 20 minutes.

But for all the impressive work from the hosts, virtually the entire stadium, other than the 100 or so visiting from the West Country, were left with that sinking feeling as Bath snatched a point in the 91st minute when substitute Mitch Beardmore headed home at the far post.

There was time for a handball shout at the other end but despite a huge reaction from fans behind the goal, Bath’s Ollie Tomlinson headed off the line rather than handled.

After the game despite his obvious disappointment Agutter was philosophical. “Obviously frustrating but loads to like, happy with what we saw. It only reinforces where we are to play how we did with 10 men for 60 minutes and create the chances we did to potentially win the game.

"The sending off was pivotal, but whilst I didn’t see it, it was a classic case of player and dugout reaction, and the ref in his own way jumped in with both feet but showing the straight red.

"There was a similar challenge on Odei (Sorondo) in the second half and he only gave a yellow. But it’s a learning curve.

"Brad took his goal well, but perhaps missed and easier chance to make it 2-0 early in the second half. We’re looking forward to getting back to work on the training ground this week and on to Horsham next Saturday.”