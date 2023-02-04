Rejuvenated Bognor Regis Town recover from 2-0 down to beat Brightlingsea 4-2

Bognor Regis Town came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at Nyewood Lane against Brightlingsea Regent – their third victory in eight days.

Alfie Bridgman got two and Dan Gifford and Nathan Odokonyero also go on the scoresheet as Bognor's superb second half was the difference.

Early on Jermaine Anderson got the ball down the right for Regent before squaring it to Thomas Richardson, who got the ball tangled under his feet before Killiam Cahill hacked it clear. Joe Rabbetts and Sam De St Croix combined before De St Croix squared it along the deck to Walter Figueira but he got closed down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suleyman Zudhu did well to round his marker to play it along the deck to Richardson but he stubbed it wide on his first touch, then Jason Banton's free-kick was headed out by Harvey Whyte.

Walter Figueira on the front foot for Bognor against Brightlingsea Regent | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Rabbetts did well to dart down the left before playing the ball inside to Odokonyero, who turned inside before curling an effort that was denied by Charlie Turner. Luke Woodward was set through on the left but his shot was pushed away by Cahill. Then Charlie Durling received a headed knock-on across the box before heading it at goal and forcing a fingertip save by Cahill.

De St Croix had a collision in Bognor’s penalty area and had to receive treatment on 17 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banton and Woodward were both blocked with chances to win a corner. But Jake Thompson put Regent ahead as a dangerous ball from the corner by Anderson on the left was diverted in on 21 minutes.

Figueira did well to win the ball for Rocks in the Regent half. Gifford was on the ball in the box and went down under pressure, but got back up and his shot was blocked – then Odokonyero on the follow-up was denied by a defender’s body being in the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turner had to come out ahead of Gifford to clear as Bognor played a pass high through the middle. Odokonyero ran down the left before he passed towards Figueira but he was thwarted and then De St Croix hit a low ball towards goal and forced Turner into another save.

Regent extended their lead on 44 minutes. Anderson played a neat ball through for Richardson, who ran beyond Craig Robson before slotting into the net underneath Cahill. Rocks manager Robbie Blake was shown a yellow card on the touchline after he showed his frustration after the second goal went in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odokonyero tried to respond by running across the box before passing it to De St Croix but his strike outside the box was easily saved by Turner.

Rabbetts made a run on the left before playing it into the box and it fell to Bridgman, who turned before shooting high and the ball dipped over Turner and into the net to give Bognor a chance to get back into the game in he second half. HT 1-2

Rabbetts and Durling clashed in the air and the former had to receive treatment. Rabbetts’ ball into the area was looking for Figueira but instead he won a corner. However, the bouncing ball was eventually cleared.

Robson cleared the ball to Gifford who brought it down before Odokonyero latched on to it and only just striking his effort wide of the post on 56 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The equaliser came for Bognor on 59 minutes. Odokonyero tracked down a pass nearing the touchline before cutting the ball into the box for Gifford who turned swiftly before scooping it high into the net. Zack Littlejohn went into the book for a foul as he tripped up Gifford on the turn.

Bognor got their third on 64 minutes. Brightlingsea were caught in their own penalty area as Bognor pressed high. De St Croix had a shot blocked and with Gifford in the box causing problems it was Odokonyero who knocked the ball in during the scramble.

Bognor’s good play continued as Gifford turned again outside the area but his shot on the edge of the box was always rising over the crossbar. Figueira and Gifford combined to set Gifford on his was but his low strike was wide.

Henry Day received a yellow card for a clear foul on Gifford. Figueira’s free-kick was headed out to Bridgman, who hit it low and hard from over 25 yards out and it was diverted under the body of Turner who got something on it and it rolled over the line on 75 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvin Davies and Tom Chalaye replaced Briffa and Gifford on 79 minutes for Bognor. Chalaye worked hard to hold possession before firing the ball down the line to Odokonyero but after he cut inside was denied by Turner with his low effort.

Chalaye went into the book for kicking the ball away after conceding a free-kick. Davies played it forward to Whyte who saw Chalaye in space but his low shot was pushed around the post by Turner but there was no time to take it as the referee blew his whistle for full time.

Advertisement Hide Ad