Relegated: Lancing and Steyning are down - but Bognor Regis Town and Hastings United fight on

Lancing and Steyning Town’s stays in the Isthmian League have ended on the same. Both have been relegated after defeats today – but in the division above, Bognor Regis Town and Hastings both won and live to fight another day.

Lancing didn’t go down from the Isthmian south east division with a fight – they lost 9-1 at Herne Bay, with the hosts sealing the Lancers’ fate with five goals in the final 20 minutes.

Steyning have gone the same way from the same division, with a 5-2 defeat at home to Hull condemning them to the drop after one season at step four.

Two Sussex sides could have been relegated from the Isthmian premier today but both survived, at least for now.

Lancing's stay in the Isthmian League is ending | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Hastings United won 2-0 at Bowers and Pitsea thanks to Davide Rodari’s double, the first of which came from the spot.

And Bognor edged to a 1-0 win at home to Potters Bar through a Dion Jarvis goal midway through the second half.

Both sides still face a huge mountain to climb to try to stay up.

Elsewhere, Worthing’s National South title bid suffered a huge setback in a 2-1 defeat at home to Truro, who replace them in top spot – though only on goal difference.

Eastbourne Borough are in the thick of that title race after a 4-1 win at home to Weymouth – Adam Murray’s men just two points behind the top two.

In the Isthmian premier, Horsham’s 1-0 win at home to Canvey courtesy of a superb strike by Reece Myles-Meekums puts them just two points behind leaders Dartford, and still in third.

Chichester City lost at Henson to dent their play-off hopes, while Lewes drew and Whitehawk lost.

In the Isthmian south east, with Lancing and Steyning down, Burgess Hill Town lost 3-0 at AFC Croydon but remain third. Littlehampton beat Eastbourne Town to move eight points clear of the bottom four, and there were defeats for Broadbridge Heath and East Grinstead Town.

Three Bridges drew with Ashford but their hopes of reaching the play-offs are fading.