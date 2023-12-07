Relieved and thrilled: Horsham YMCA get 3G pitch approval

Horsham YMCA FC are relieved and thrilled to obtain permission to install an all-weather artificial grass pitch at their Herbert Direct Stadium at Gorings Mead after their application was approved at Horsham District Council’s planning meeting on Tuesday night.

At the previous meeting a decision was deferred pending receipt of further information regarding the club’s finances after it was stated that unless the proposal went ahead the club would fold through insufficient income.

Major concern was also placed on the possibly damaging effect that the proposed installation might have on a mature ash tree on the site. But, after lengthy discussion and consideration, approval was granted by 15 votes to four with two abstentions, with the majority of councillors anxious to preserve and enhance the community sports facilities in the growing town.

Ironically Tuesday’s green light for the all-weather pitch coincided with the postponement of a youth fixture that evening because the grass pitch was waterlogged.

Horsham YMCA on their grass pitch playing Eastbourne Town - now the surface can be replaced by a 3G covering | Picture: Bth Chapman

The club said on Twitter: “What a huge night for Horsham YMCA FC as we are given the green light for our pitch revamp to 3G, now the hard work starts … also a massive boost to local football in the Horsham district - build on recent local success to aid development - the future is bright and the future is