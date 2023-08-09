Pagham FC notched their first three points of the new SCFL premier season with a convincing win over AFC Varndeanians.

Dan Simmonds came closest to scoring in the first period when he turned his man, but his attempted lob landed on top of the net. With the visitors creating nothing of note both sides left the pitch hoping to create more in the second half.

It was Pagham pushing forward from the off and only four minutes into the half the Lions thought they had gone in front when Tom Atkinson headed home a corner. The effort was, however, controvertially dissallowed for offside. A minute later, from another corner Jamie Ford headed in at the far post and this time it did count.

On 70 minutes Pagham had a huge shout for a penalty when Simmonds was dragged down inside the box by the keeper, only for the referee to give the goalie a free-kick. The Lions finally wrapped up the points with just a few minutes left when yet another corner was headed back from the far post for sub Kieron Howard to smash home from close range. This was an excellent win and keeper Connor Kelly didn’t have a shot to save all evening.

Pagham have a tricky visit to Peacehaven on Saturday.

See pictures from Tuesday night’s win – by Roger Smith – on this page and the ones linked.

