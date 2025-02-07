Results, not performances – Eastbourne Borough boss on what’s important in frantic battle for title

Adam Murray expressed his relief after Eastbourne Borough beat Tonbridge 2-1 to remain within touching distance of the National League South summit.

George Alexander’s second half effort proved the winner and ensured Borough remained fourth, level on points with three other sides at the top.

A midweek point for Dorking put them one point ahead of their rivals but Eastbourne go to Torquay tomorrow knowing they could end the afternoon top with a win, sixth with a defeat, or anywhere in between.

Their win over Tonbridge extended their unbeaten run to 11 games and Murray was delighted his team found a way to win a tricky game that he felt Tonbridge tried to ‘kill’.

Eastbourne Borough on their way to beating Tonbridge | Picture: Lydia Redman

“When you get to this time of the season, we understand that winning overtakes the performance – you grind out a result,” said Murray.

“I'm more relieved than I am ecstatic about the three points. It was such a weird game. It had no rhythm and that affected especially the first half. We had some really poor decision making.

“In football you get different challenges and you get teams coming here like that… I respect it because we've done it before, you go to places and try to kill the game.

"I think we had one team hanging on – and I respect that they came for a point – and one team trying to go and get after it and win the game.

“We had a talk at half-time and we came out with a little bit more purpose but I still don't think it was a great spectacle in the second half. But the sign of a good team is that when you're not ticking all the boxes you grind out a result.”

Borough took the lead inside two minutes courtesy of Freddie Carter's header but Bailey Akehurst replied for the visitors.

Halfway through the second half sub Alexander, who has ten goals this season but hadn’t scored in ten games, found the winner – and Murray hopes this will boost the striker for the run-in.

“For forward players the pressure is that you have to score goals and George went through a great run. He's had a dry patch but we know what George is like and once he gets one he normally goes on a great run. We were just waiting for that one to go in for him... it couldn’t be better timing.”