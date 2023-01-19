Revealed: How much Crawley Town's best paid players get each week and who is the highest paid player
Dom Telford is Crawley Town’s best paid player, according to figures revealed by a national website.
The salarysport.com website says he is on a tidy £4,400 a week, ahead of Teddy Jenks on £3,600.
It makes Telford the best paid player who is contracted to a League Two club, rather than players in the league on loan from higher level clubs. (*Figures do not include any transfer window or loan signings. Loan wages paid by parent club)
If the figures are to be believed then the team’s total wage bill is £2,539,160 per year and £48,830 per week.
