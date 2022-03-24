Are Crawley Town good starters?

But imagine if football got some T20 style treatment with a shortened format introduced.

How different would the League Two table look if only the first 15 minutes of games counted and who would be headed to League One and to the National League?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve taken a look at the stats thanks to transfermrkt.co.uk to bring you the answers.

Newport County 38 12 23 3 14:4 10 59

You can get all the latest Crawley Town news, here.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Port Vale 37 7 29 1 9:1 8 50

Bristol Rovers 38 6 30 2 6:3 3 48

Bradford 38 5 32 1 5:1 4 47

Northampton 38 5 32 1 5:1 4 47

Sutton Utd 38 5 31 2 8:5 3 46

Harrogate Town 38 6 27 5 9:7 2 45

Tranmere Rovers 38 5 29 4 5:4 1 44

Scunthorpe Utd. 38 5 29 4 6:7 -1 44

Salford 36 6 25 5 6:5 1 43

Walsall 38 6 25 7 6:8 -2 43

Carlisle United 37 5 26 6 5:6 -1 41

Colchester Utd. 37 4 28 5 8:7 1 40

Crawley Town 37 3 31 3 4:4 0 40

Forest Green 36 5 25 6 7:9 -2 40

Swindon Town 38 2 33 3 2:3 -1 39

Oldham Athletic 37 3 30 4 4:6 -2 39

Exeter City 37 3 29 5 5:6 -1 38

Rochdale 37 4 25 8 5:9 -4 37

Mansfield Town 35 3 27 5 5:7 -2 36

Hartlepool 37 2 30 5 2:5 -3 36

Barrow 37 2 29 6 2:7 -5 35

Stevenage 37 2 27 8 4:10 -6 33