Rignmer AFC ring the changes ahead of big season

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s excitement across their nine sides including men’s, U18s, veterans, walking football and the popular ladies’ team.

There have been been changes on the managerial side and in the boardroom as league winning second-team manager, Mark Hutchings becomes club chairman.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having finished runners-up in the Mid Sussex premier division, the sudden departures of head of football Dave Altendorf and first team manager Oli Gibson sparked a search for replacements.

Ringmer AFC's walking footballers have been part of the club's success in recent times

U17 coach Rumen Petrov becomes head of football after a successful first season for the first group of players moving on the conveyor belt from Ringmer Rovers Juniors, and his search for new first team management was successful. Ex-Hailsham Town manager Ryan Reid joins alongside Paul Sargent.

The Mid Sussex premier campaign starts tomorrow at home to Lindfield, with spirits high after good pre-season results.

Last season’s third team manager Peter MacNeill has stepped up to join Alan Parris to run the second team.

Ex-first team keeper Joe Whiting moves into a managerial role with the third team. Ben Taylor continues his role with the fourths as teams focus on developing the great crop of youth players.

Last years U17s step up to U18 level this season in the Mid Sussex League hoping to emulate their league success from last season.

Ringmer AFC have entered a second U18 team in the Crowborough League, managed by Gareth Denness with support from coach Mark Taylor.

This provides last season’s Ringmer Rovers U16s with a pathway to U18 level while providing plenty of opportunities to play senior football.

The club’s new walking football side just missed winning their league and will look to go one better.

The veterans’ team saw departure of long- serving manager Michael Turner.

He was replaced by Steve Craig, who has a lengthy connection to football in Ringmer.

Ringmer AFC Ladies, who continue to see their popularity grow, start their second season in SCWGFL Division 2 and as manager Holly Smith and coach Neil Burman, recruit new players, they are planning push for promotion.

Chairman Mark Hutchings said: “After a challenging period with managerial changes, we have seen some great positivity during pre-season, and we are confident of building on last year’s successes across all the sides.

"We have a brilliant community hub, with volunteers stepping forward on numerous roles for which the committee are truly thankful.

"Our relationship with Ringmer Rovers is growing stronger which will give us a conveyor belt of young players coming through.”