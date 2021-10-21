Ringmer AFC and AFC Uckfield win - Newhaven hit TEN

The Loxwood keeps out one AFC Uckfield effort - but the Oakmen won the SCFL clash 3-1 / Picture: Mike Skinner

Ringmer AFC 3 Willingdon Athletic 1

Mid Sussex premier

Ringmer AFC maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign with another home victory.

This three-point return came against a Willingdon Athletic team for whom a lower half league table position belies their experience and ability.

Ringmer took to the field having dropped their first points of the season last week and with two debutants winger Olly Davies and striker Martin Stephens joining the returning midfield duo of Rob Le Cras and captain Glenn Hunt.

The changes and circumstances perhaps explain the slow start from the home team, with Willingdon setting the pace early in the game with Elphick going closest for the Willingdon.

On 15 minutes the tide turned in favour of Ringmer as Davies began to show his ability from right midfield.

Stephens had two good chances in successive minutes, both narrowly missing the target for what would have been a dream start to his Ringmer career.

Those two wayward efforts the only blemish on an otherwise impressive debut.

It was MoM Tom Stevenson operating from the left of midfield who broke the deadlock with a cool, clinical strike, Ben Earle providing a customary assist having ridden three scything challenges.

Jacob Ashwood’s influence from left fullback was also now notable, the highlight from the 18 year old the carrying of the ball 40 yards infield at pace before finding Davies who crossed only for a Ringmer shirt to miss a gilt-edged chance from close range.

The second half saw Ringmer start brightly with the performance level further boosted by the introduction of powerful duo Sam Strutt and Ryan Craig. Strutt’s physicality saw him draw a foul in the inside right channel. Earle stood over the freekick, shaped to deliver and then adjusted to fire an unstoppable strike inside the far post to double Ringmer’s advantage.

Willingdon pulled one back as Ringmer were caught out by a misplaced pass in their defensive third. With no option but to concede a foul by felling forward Greg Manton, Macaulay Gray stepped up for Willingdon and converted an equally impressive top corner freekick that a full stretch Joe Whiting could not reach.

Willingdon had their sights on an equaliser, but Craig and Stevenson had other ideas. Striker Craig dropped deep to collect the ball, and fed Stevenson with a text book through ball. Stevenson rounded Holt in the Willingdon goal and secured the tie in favour of the home side.

Ringmer’s run of home fixtures continues tomorrow as Balcombe FC visit the Caburn Community Ground (1pm k-o).

AFC Hurst 1 Ringmer AFC IIs 2

Ringmer’s seconds dug out a great three points against a dogged and determined Hurst side to maintain top slot of Division 2 South.

Missing a few players, Ringmer were able to give youngster Patrick Muldoon his first start, who put in a MOM display to help the side to victory.

Just as Ringmer were finding their stride, they found themselves 1 down to a soft penalty call.

A change in formation allowed Ringmer to start to dominate in midfield and they equalised just before half time when a super cross from Charles Porter found the head of a Hurst defender and hit the back of the net for an own goal.

Injuries led to a couple of changes at half time and it was substitute Jonathan Nussey who started to cause problems for the opposition defence and he grabbed the winner midway through the second half.

Ringmer created a few more chances but could not put the game to bed, with the defence holding firm to make it five victories from six.

DOCKERS’ DELIGHT

Newhaven struck double figures away from home on Tuesday night as they romped to a 10-1 SCFL premier division win at Loxwood.

Jack Meeres got the scoreboard moving after two minutes and an own goal soon made it two. Lukas Franzen-Jones and another OG made it 4-0 at the break.

Two more from Franzen-Jones, one more for Meeres and a late Alfie Rogers hat-trick completed the rout.

UCKERS WIN