Ringmer AFC have announced a new strategic partnership with the University of Brighton which will see students join the club and gain vital industry experience.

The landmark partnership sees the club join with the University’s School of Sport and Health Sciences to deliver a programme that will enable students to shadow members of Ringmer AFC’s coaching and support staff throughout the 2023-24 season and beyond.

As well as benefiting the students who join as part of the scheme, Ringmer AFC will be able to gain great value from the assistance of enthusiastic and knowledgeable scholars keen to extend their experience.

The University of Brighton’s sport-based placement lead, Dr James Wallis, said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Ringmer AFC, who are a forward-thinking, ambitious and dynamic club where our students can thrive and build momentum towards a career in sport. The University greatly values its relationships with the wider community.

Ringmer AFC and the University of Brighton have teamed up | Contributed image

“For many students across our sports programmes, it will be some of their first applied experiences, while for our final year and master’s degree students, it will be their last applied work before embarking on full-time careers.

"It is exciting to hear the plans for future developments at the club, which in turn will see our partnership continue to grow and evolve.”

With Ringmer AFC’s first team operating in the Mid Sussex Football League (MSFL) Premier Division – the 11th tier of English football – and the club boasting five senior teams, two U18 teams, a veterans’ team and walking football sides, there are several opportunities for students to get involved at a competitive level of non-league football.

The facilities at the Caburn Community Ground are also some of the best in county football, and plans are under way to build upon this by investing in Veo recording equipment in the near future.

Ringmer AFC in action at their Caburn Community Ground earlier in the season | Picture: Will Hugall

Furthermore, with easy links by rail, bus and car to the CCG from the University of Brighton’s Falmer Campus, students are ideally placed to take advantage of the facilities and expertise the club can offer.

Ringmer AFC first-team manager Tommy Haddon said: “I'm delighted that we are finally able to announce this partnership with the University of Brighton. Myself and [first-team assistant manager] Jon Hart have been working behind the scenes to get this completed and over the line.

“We are working extremely hard right across the club to lay foundations and create something as close to a professional environment as we can for our players and management teams.This started with us bringing in Louise Jarman as head physiotherapist, alongside the coaching team of Luke Bonner and Harvey Lamble for the first team.

“This partnership is going to elevate the club to another level with the support of physiotherapy students across all senior teams who will work under our head physio Louise, and UEFA B-qualified student coaches who will join the senior sides.

“Next year, there will be access to master’s students who will work with our injured players at the University’s Falmer Campus and create tailored recovery programmes with access to their equipment and rehabilitation facilities.

“We are excited to give back our collective knowledge and experience to young people looking to make their way in sport and we are excited to get this long-term partnership under way.”

As a display of their faith in the University’s students, Ringmer AFC have listed several roles that they expect to have filled by those involved in the scheme at some stage between this season and next. These roles include first-team assistant coach, first-team assistant physiotherapist, second-team physiotherapist, third-team assistant coach, third-team physiotherapist, women’s team assistant coach, women’s team physiotherapist, and club strength and conditioning coach.

Ongoing projects will also see the club work towards having one or more club video analysts, who would assist all teams once Veo equipment has been purchased, and offering a role for marketing and communications students to work alongside website administrator Will Hugall.

Ringmer AFC chairman, Mark Hutchings, said: “It is great to see such a partnership evolve with the University of Brighton. As a club, we are not only providing a fantastic local community environment for our players, coaches, and management to develop. We are now sharing what we do with an even wider community.