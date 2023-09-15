Ringmer AFC braced for ‘one hell of a test’ as Eastbourne high-flyers visit

Ringmer AFC manager Tommy Haddon says it will be ‘one hell of a test’ for his side as they host Eastbourne United Association in the Mid Sussex League premier division tomorrow.

Having reformed from previous guises as Hollington United and Sidley United this summer, Eastbourne United Association are favourites for the Premier Division title, having not lost a game in the division since March 2022.

Ringmer, however, are the early leaders this season with four wins from four, and Haddon admitted he was excited for a mouthwatering clash.

“It will be one hell of a test for the lads, and I think they're really up for it,” said Haddon. “It feels like a game where we need to impose ourselves nice and early. I think that if we move the ball fast and we play our game, we will be okay.”

Jacob Ashwood in action for Ringmer AFC | Picture: Will Hugall

Following a 9-0 win against Copthorne IIs last week, the latest match is undoubtedly a step up for Ringmer, but one they are prepared for. Their form going into it has bolstered confidence, with a clean sheet last week proving crucial for the defence.

“They battled so hard for that. The captain, Charlie [Northeast], was desperate for a clean sheet the other week in the 3-1 game against Rotherfield,” said Haddon.

“In that game, I took his centre-back partner Curtis [Wilton] off because I wanted to rotate with three minutes to go. I said to him, I won't do it again if we're in a situation like that and he said ‘This week, I want a clean sheet’. The team celebrated the clean sheet just as much as they did scoring nine goals, to be honest.”

With 22 goals scored and nine different players already on the scoresheet this season, Ringmer have been running riot against sides who may finish lower down the table.

A new challenge arrives in the form of Eastbourne United, though, with ex-county league players including Nathan Crabb, Lee Carey, and Paul Rogers in their line-up who offer huge amounts of experience and physicality.

“When you play teams of this ilk, you're going to have to go to war first to get the spoils afterwards,” Haddon said. “And that, in my opinion, is a massive battle. I talk about boxing, when you get in the middle of the ring nice and early and impose yourself. I think that's the same on Saturday.

“Can we fight for each other and then impose ourselves and our game onto them once we get on top a little bit? With good form behind them and a better chance against the league favourites than they have ever had, Ringmer have every right to get excited.

Haddon was keen to impress, however, that a result this weekend isn’t a season decider. “I've told the lads that every game is bigger, and it doesn't matter if we're playing say, Eastbourne United last week, and we won, and then Copthorne who are bottom the next week,” he said.

“Every game that you win creates a bigger game the next week, and it doesn't matter who the opponent is. You still have to deal with that opposition and have to put them aside.”

Having only merged from former county league side Ringmer FC and AFC Ringmer in 2020, the current Ringmer side – playing at the all-weather Caburn Community Ground – are enjoying life at MSFL level.

Although they were unable to accept a promotion spot at the end of the 2021-22 season, their ambitions to progress up the divisions in future are clear.

Haddon, his assistant Jon Hart, goalkeeping coach Luke Bonner, physio Louise Jarman and coach Harvey Lamble are driving the team forwards right now, and it will be fascinating to see where they get to at the end of the season.

“The facilities we have at the level we are is incredible, and the potential is just ginormous,” Haddon said. “If we can get it right here, there is no ceiling, there is no limit in terms of improving and moving forward as a club.

“I've been so impressed with the whole club in general and I hope whether it's with us or with someone in the future, it fulfils the massive potential it has.”

Ringmer AFC vs Eastbourne United Association kicks off at 1:00pm at the Caburn Community Ground (BN8 5RB) this Saturday, with free admission.

SCFL ROUND-UP

Peacehaven and Telscombe are top of the Southern Combination premier after a 4-0 win at home to Horsham YMCA last weekend.

George Cook, Harry Docherty, Billy Oliver and Lewis Croal were on target to the Tye.

Things did not go so well in midweek, though, as they exited the Sussex Senior Cup at the first-round stage, losing 3-1 on penalties at the end of a 0-0 draw at home to Eastbourne United.

Crowborough are right behind them in the table, in second place after a 3-1 home victory over AFC Varndeanians, with Rory Salter, John Sinclair and Lewis Unwin.

They did manage a league-cup double-win week, triumphing 4-0 at Arundel in the senior cup on Tuesday.

Newhaven are ninth in the premier after a 4-2 win at Loxwood in which Callum Edwards, Alfie Rogers, Tyler Scrafton and Lee Robinson scored.