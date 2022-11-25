Ringmer AFC’s first team recorded an excellent 4-2 win against Willingdon in the Mid Sussex League premier division.

They were the only Ringmer AFC team in action last Saturday and they and their opponents Willingdon put on a fantastic game at the CCG.

With one of the biggest crowds of the season in attendance, no one was disappointed with the action that unfolded in front of them.

Buoyant from their previous week’ s cup victory, Ringmer started the game confidently, but while they were having the significant share of the possession, they seemed unable to put together any chances.

Action at Ringmer AFC

Willingdon, who were still looking for their first point of the season, grew into the game and started to create few chances of their own.

Late in the half, Willingdon pounced on a defensive mix- up and shocked both the Ringmer team and watching crowd by taking the lead.

Half- time arrived at a good time as Willingdon continued to press, allowing Ringmer caretaker manager Rumen Petrov to make changes from the bench.

However, it was Willingdon who capitalised at start of the second half when they scored from free kick to put them 2-0 up and potentially heading to their first points of season.

Ringmer now had to respond, and they were given a lifeline when awarded a penalty, Ben Earle slotting home.

Within minutes they had the opportunity to equalise from a second penalty.

Having scored the first, Earle was denied – but an early encroachment by a Willingdon defender saw the referee ask for a retake.

This time it was Rhys Taylor who stepped up, and he made it 2-2.

Buoyed by the equaliser, the home support and a tiring Willingdon, who had given everything to the cause, Ringmer now hunted the winner.

The introduction of Jack Craig and Jacob Ashwood on the left-hand side started to pay dividends as they created opportunities.

With just under ten minutes of normal time left, it was Rhys Taylor who, much to the relief of the crowd, put Ringmer 3-2 up.

Then in injury time, player of the match Dan Fox evaded several challenges on edge of the box to break through and slot home at the near post to make sure of the points for Ringmer.

Credit goes to Willingdon, who battled to make the game very difficult for Ringmer. It was food for thought for caretaker boss Petrov, who will know that despite the positive comeback, Ringmer were not at their best on the day.

Ringmer: Munro, Clay (Ashwood 65), May, Gardner, Conrath, Wade (Webster 45), Barber (Maybury 45) , Earle (West 80), Taylor, Pout (Craig 63), Fox.

