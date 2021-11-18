Ringmer AFC make Intermediate Cup progress - but twos have tale of woe

A view from the corner as Ringmer AFC overcome Robertsbridge United / Picture: @WestSussexSAFC

Ringmer AFC 3 Robertsbridge United 0

Sussex Intermediate Cup

Ringmer’s County Cup campaign got off to a dream start when Rob Le Cras’ whipped corner was met at the back post by Ben Gardner, who powered home a header with four minutes played.

It was a dominant performance with Ringmer’s possession play too much for Robertsbridge who seemed content on damage limitation from minute one.

The biggest surprise of the first half was that it took Ringmer a further 30 minutes to double the score.

Having failed to hit the target with half a dozen efforts Ringmer were grateful for Martin Stephen’s close-range finish which secured the half time advantage.

Connor Ghosh’s potent attacking threat from the right wing leading to an unmissable chance for Stephen to tap home.

The second half was a placid affair. Robertsbridge set up with a low block and Ringmer were content to retain possession and avoid undue travails.

On 85 minutes Ghosh scored the goal of the game. Picking up the ball on halfway Ghosh’s powerful run and one-two with Hunt on the edge of the area found the Robertsbridge defence static and Ghosh atoned for missed first half chances with an emphatic finish.

Ringmer return to league action tomorrow with an away trip to Willingdon Athletic. Kick off at Huggetts Lane is at 2pm.

Open Arms (Sat) 7 Ringmer AFC 2s 2

Stubbins Cup

A dreadful performance from the twos saw them exit a second cup competition in a week. There was simply no excuse for the disappointing showing.

On a pitch that was a borderline quagmire, Ringmer never got going and were outplayed and out fought by their opponents. They were four down at half-time without creating a single chance.